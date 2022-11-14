Read full article on original website
Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
NFL coaching hot seat: Who's under the most pressure entering stretch run?
With the playoff picture beginning to form, and several coaches having shaky 2022 campaigns, more teams are likely to join the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts on the coaching carousel in the coming weeks. Here are the coaches with the league's hottest seats. Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos. Hackett's inaugural ride as...
Report: Eagles' Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The injury isn't expected to end Goedert's season, Garafolo adds. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on...
NFL Power Rankings - Week 11: Eagles give way to new No. 1 team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) The Chiefs take the top spot the same week Andy Reid showed off his creativity with Kadarius Toney. The rest of the league should be very afraid of Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the back half of the season.
USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier
Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
USC lands top prospect Juju Watkins
Juju Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in ESPNW's 2023 rankings, has committed to Southern California. Watkins picked USC over other finalists Stanford and South Carolina, according to ESPN's Charlotte Gibson. The 17-year-old is a two-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, the current Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in California, and a member of the defending state champions at Sierra Canyon High School.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney
It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Chiefs place Hardman on IR
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve due to an abdominal injury, the team announced Thursday. Hardman will miss at least four games after landing on the reserve list. He didn't participate in Wednesday's practice before being placed on IR. The former second-round pick...
Fantasy: Week 11 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 11.
Mahomes: Herbert makes 'special' throws no other QB can
Patrick Mahomes often makes the seemingly impossible happen on a football field, but the Kansas City Chiefs star believes Justin Herbert's talent stands alone amongst quarterbacks. "He throws some passes that I don't think anyone can throw in this league, and that includes myself," Mahomes said Wednesday ahead of a...
TNF player props: Who's ready to party on the Titans and Packers?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 11 (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
Brady jokes about joining CFL after becoming 1st QB to win in 4 countries
Tom Brady's global dominance continued Sunday as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, becoming the first quarterback to win a game in four different countries. Given his success on the international stage, Brady believes he would fare well should he...
Carr, Adams back McDaniels: 'It's not built in just 1 day'
Las Vegas Raiders stars Derek Carr and Davante Adams were pleased that team owner Mark Davis publicly came out in defense of head coach Josh McDaniels. "I think what our owner said is best: It’s not built in just one day. Like, it really isn’t," Carr said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "What his belief is and what Josh’s belief is, and (general manager Dave Ziegler's) belief is, there’s no denying their success. There’s no denying what they’ve been able to do."
NFL Week 11 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Single eyebrows were collectively raised when the Chargers took a 10-0 lead over the 49ers on Sunday night. L.A.'s decrepit roster couldn't hang on for victory to connect four parts of our bet, so we settled for three out of five and a modest return for the fourth time this season - thanks to the Vikings' and Packers' dramatic comebacks. Of course, the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay is just one bet, and betting each team against the spread individually went 4-1 for a 32-17-2 record this season.
Top 5 unchanged, LSU jumps to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings
4 TCU 10-0 4 Oregon's loss at home saw the Ducks fall out of the No. 6 slot to No. 12, with LSU taking their place after the Tigers beat Arkansas. Brian Kelly's outfit clinched the SEC West with the victory and is guaranteed to face the top-ranked Bulldogs in the conference title game in early December. Should LSU win out, the Tigers would be poised to be the first two-loss team in the history of the CFP to make the semifinals.
5-star big man Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
Baye Fall, a five-star center out of Colorado, committed to Arkansas for the 2023 cycle Tuesday. The Senegal-born big is the No. 20 overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for next year's class. He's the third-ranked prospect in his position, and the top recruit out of Colorado. "I think it's...
