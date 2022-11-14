Las Vegas Raiders stars Derek Carr and Davante Adams were pleased that team owner Mark Davis publicly came out in defense of head coach Josh McDaniels. "I think what our owner said is best: It’s not built in just one day. Like, it really isn’t," Carr said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "What his belief is and what Josh’s belief is, and (general manager Dave Ziegler's) belief is, there’s no denying their success. There’s no denying what they’ve been able to do."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO