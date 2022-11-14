The Arizona Cardinals star is stepping in to help a fan who lost a bet after referees took back an apparent touchdown scored during their game against the L.A. Rams on Sunday J.J. Watt is stepping up big for one Arizona Cardinals fan. In a tweet, the defensive end responded to a fan who had sent him a screenshot of a bet they placed for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The fan bet that the Cardinals would win, running back James Conner would...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO