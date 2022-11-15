ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Julen Lopetegui does not want to see Raul Jimenez at the World Cup

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AT794_0jAiPNIG00

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admits he would prefer if Raul Jimenez  snubbed the World Cup but understands the striker’s desire to play.

The former Real Madrid manager wants the Mexico striker to prioritise Wolves over his country after an injury-hit season.

Jimenez has not featured for Wolves since August and has managed just four appearances while he struggles with a groin injury.

The 31-year-old spent three weeks in Mexico last month as part of his rehabilitation and has been linking up the national team, although he was at Molineux to watch Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

But, with Wolves bottom of the Premier League having scored just eight goals, Lopetegui would have liked him to have stayed at Molineux during the break for the tournament in Qatar.

He said: “I think that it’s not at the right point to be fit and it’s better to finish his process with us. But, I understand that it’s his decision and it’s his right.

“It’s his decision, no problem and I understand, but of course I told him my thoughts.

“I respect his decision a lot but I have the obligation to show him what my thoughts are about this situation.

“He is not fit at this moment because he has been injured and he hasn’t played any minutes for two or three months. Two or three very important months.

“I understand, of course, that players want to go to the World Cup. I understand the country puts pressure on them to go.

“But in the end you have to be able to play well and you have to show this in your club team first. That is my impression, this is my thought.

“But he decided to go. Mexico decided to call him up. Of course I translated this responsibility on him because I want, when he comes back, for him to be fit for us.

“I am worried about that, of course, because Raul is an important player for us for sure.”

Wolves have scored just eight Premier League goals this season to sit bottom with their five-year stay in the top flight under threat.

Lopetegui has penned a three-year deal and stopped short of confirming if there was any break clause if Wolves are relegated, remaining focused on beating the drop.

“I’m not thinking about relegation. I am thinking about winning the next match. This is the first thought, to be positive and together. I prefer to be positive, not negative,” he said.

“I am very happy to be here for three years, I hope so.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gary Lineker divides fans with World Cup opening speech

Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup to criticise the host country’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers, as the build-up to the first match of the tournament was dominated by a discussion of off-field concerns.Lineker, who will lead the BBC’s coverage of the tournament, starting with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador, used an opening monologue to highlight the issues that have made the World Cup “the most controversial in history”.A segment was included with BBC news correspondent Ros Atkins that examined Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup opens with message of inclusivity amid backdrop of controversy

Qatar’s controversial World Cup kicked off on Sunday as football’s biggest event was staged in the Middle East for the first time.The opening ceremony should have been a moment of pure celebration – the first truly global sports event to be staged without significant Covid-19 restrictions.It was also Qatar’s big moment on the world stage – a country small in stature but whose influence is growing amid a global energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Almost 12 years have passed since a largely disgraced...
The Associated Press

Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call. “Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”
The Independent

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”.Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared “today I feel gay” and “I feel (like) a migrant worker” before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.Ahead of Sunday’s opening game of the 2022 finals between the host nation and Ecuador, former England defender Neville was appearing as a pundit on beIN Sports and heavily criticised the Swiss, labelling...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already down 2-0.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break anyway.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at half-time, with...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar.The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown.England did not take the knee in September’s fixtures but they will make the gesture in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran and beyond at the World Cup.Gareth Southgate confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier that @Madders10 will not be available tomorrow, while the game may have come a little bit too early for @kylewalker2. pic.twitter.com/Dw6rHbU1Ad— England (@England) November 20, 2022“We have discussed taking the...
The Independent

Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else.Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line.Only a trickle of pregnant women and handicapped fans were allowed to enter the fan zone through...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup’s opening fixture play out today?

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.Both sides will see the game as a massive opportunity to pick up a victory in a tough-looking group which also contains Netherlands and Senegal.World Cup LIVE: Latest build-up and coverage ahead of Qatar vs Ecuador The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where...
The Independent

Emma Hayes calls for price hike as Chelsea fans pack Stamford Bridge for big win

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes called for the Women’s Super League to raise its ticket prices after the Blues clinched a 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.General admission to the match sold out well before Sunday afternoon’s kick-off, with 38,350 ultimately making the trip to west London.Hayes, returning to the dugout for the first time since her emergency hysterectomy last month, was delighted by the turnout but remained resolute in her assessment of the financial bottom line.“I’d like to be here more,” she said. “I think we all know that solving the conundrum in the women’s game around what do...
The Independent

Focus on Iran: Carlos Queiroz’s side await in England’s World Cup opener

England get their World Cup campaign under way against Iran on Monday.Ahead of the Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Three Lions’ first opponents in Qatar.How did they get to Qatar?🇮🇷🙌 IR Iran make it three #WorldCup tournaments in a row!@theafcdotcom | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/adX70YxVgO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 27, 2022Iran were the first Asian team to seal qualification for this World Cup as they wrapped up progress with three matches to spare and topped Group A ahead of South Korea.What is their World Cup pedigree?This is Team...
The Independent

Fans ‘not here for drink’, Drakeford says ahead of World Cup opener for Wales

Fans are “not here for drink”, Mark Drakeford has said while urging World Cup attendees to rally behind the Wales team ahead of the country’s first match against the US.The First Minister visited Doha’s Corniche on Sunday, where a giant model of a bucket hat has been placed near the city’s Museum of Islamic Art.The bucket hat was described by Mr Drakeford as the “informal uniform” of Wales football fans which has grown in popularity and now represents “the team’s incredible progress in the game and its fans’ passion and spirit”.The event was the first to be held by the...
The Independent

Louis van Gaal: A final shot at World Cup glory for one of the ‘last honest men in football’

It was vintage Louis van Gaal, if also a twist of the current van Gaal. The Dutch coach once asked one of his analytical teams to come up with a very specific piece of research because he wanted insight into a particular area of play. The staff member dutifully went off and did it, but warned that it might not be possible to express in numbers in the way van Gaal wanted.“This is low quality,” the coach said, when he finally saw it.“But it’s exactly what you asked for!” the staff member protested. Van Gaal fixed him that look,...
The Independent

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup ‘shows where the international game is going’

From tropical Colombia to the Gulf of Guinea, qualification campaigns are already creaking into action for the 17th edition of the Rugby League World Cup which is scheduled to kick off in France in 2025.After five weeks and 61 matches across men’s, women’s and wheelchair disciplines, the 2021 tournament reached its conclusion in front of 67,502 at Old Trafford on Saturday with a predictable double triumph for Australia’s all-conquering Kangaroos and Jillaroos.Bolstered by strong television viewing figures and backed by Mal Meninga, one of its most persuasive of promoters, there appears to be genuine intent among many of the sport’s...
The Independent

Remember his name: How Briton Zac Cox died working on England’s first World Cup venue

If English football administrators were desperate to avoid controversy about labour issues in Qatar during the World Cup, then the choice of venue for the team’s first match has put paid to any such hope.On Monday lunchtime, when Harry Kane leads out England’s team for the game against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, he will do so in a venue touched by tragedy.Khalifa, named after a previous Emir of Qatar, is the country’s national stadium. Of the eight venues where games will be played at the World Cup, Khalifa, built in 1976, is the only one to have been...
The Independent

Senegal struggling to replace ‘big loss’ Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him.The Bayern Munich forward, who was instrumental in their Africa Cup of Nations win in February, was ruled out after having surgery to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula having originally been named in the World Cup squad.“Obviously it is a great shame for Sadio and a shame for the national team but we need to think about the player’s safety and health,” said Cisse, ahead of their Group A opener against the Netherlands.“It’s a challenge...
The Independent

Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal

Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
The Independent

Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more

The World Cup 2022 is here, with the showpiece event jammed into the middle of the domestic season in Europe.France, the world champions, defend their title after being hit with several key injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku.Brazil are the favourites, but Argentina’s unbeaten streak and victory over the Selecao in the Copa America final have built confidence in a crowning moment for Lionel Messi on the international stage. Gareth Southgate will hope it’s England’s time, after heartache at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, while Gareth Bale leads a Wales side determined to harness...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy