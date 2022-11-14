ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Night Legend Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns In Car Fire

By J. Bachelor
MAJIC 102.1
 3 days ago

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Late-night television icon and famed car enthusiast Jay Leno is in a Los Angeles hospital after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno told Variety .

According to reports, the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

He is being treated at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old comedian is reportedly in good spirits and is receiving treatment for his face and hands.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

An avid car collector, Leno’s famed automobile collection includes over 180 exotic cars, hypercars and museum-grade artifacts.

MAJIC 102.1

