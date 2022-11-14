ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee

Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
GATLINBURG, TN

