FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football at South Carolina: Prediction and betting odds for Week 12 college football
Two road games to close out the regular season are on the plate for Tennessee football as they try to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt, and the toughest of those comes this weekend. The Vols, 9-1 and ranked No. 5 in both polls, will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are 6-4.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers thoughts on CFP picture, how Tennessee stacks up to Southern Cal
Paul Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday to discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The ESPN and SEC analyst said that his biggest takeaway was related to where things stand going forward for current No. 4 TCU. “TCU has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes...
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Powell High School student earns perfect ACT score, despite challenges with his vision
POWELL, Tenn. — Zachary (Zack) Carter is a junior at Powell High School. He is one of just 0.5% of students to achieve a perfect ACT score. It's a rare achievement. He is one of the first to achieve this score in Powell High School history. So, who is...
wvlt.tv
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years
A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces she is seeking reelection in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on Wednesday she will be seeking reelection. Kincannon said she consulted with her supporters, friends and family before making the decision. Kincannon said she will formally kick her campaign off on Nov. 17. “Although I’m incredibly proud of what my administration...
Second Crumbl Cookies location in Knoxville announces grand opening
After opening their first store in Knoxville earlier this year, Crumbl Cookies has announced a grand opening date for their second location in the area.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
wvlt.tv
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
