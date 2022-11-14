TUCSON — Democratic Congressional candidate Kirsten Engel has conceded in the race for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District and has released the following statement. “The people of this district have spoken, and we must honor their decision. Just now I called Juan Ciscomani and gave him my sincere congratulations for being the people’s choice to represent Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District. He will have my support as he works to bring together this diverse district and represent all of us in Congress.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO