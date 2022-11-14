ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams

ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien

DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
DARIEN, CT
New Paltz removes residency requirement

Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates

Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
BRONX, NY
Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program

From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
Orange County lawmakers adopt modified 2023 budget

GOSHEN – The 2023 Orange County budget as proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus has been approved by the county legislature with the tax levy reduced by $2 million from the initial amount. Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli said the spending plan is sound. “It takes into consideration a lot...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
MANHATTAN, NY

