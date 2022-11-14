Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Students remembered during 33rd anniversary of East Coldenham tragedy
Nov. 16, 1989 is a day no one in the Valley Central school district will ever forget.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams
ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
NY1
Banks comments on investigation into program bringing bilingual teachers to NYC
Schools Chancellor David Banks acknowledged on Tuesday that a high-profile program bringing bilingual educators from the Dominican Republic to New York City is now under investigation amid allegations the teachers were taken advantage of by Education Department staff. The teachers came to the city in September through a partnership with...
ctexaminer.com
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien
DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
New Rochelle day care center offers peace of mind to parents 24 hours a day
Deloris Hogan started taking care of children 37 years ago after one mother really needed her help.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz removes residency requirement
Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
News 12
Residents weigh in at meeting for proposed cell tower in New Canaan
Residents in New Canaan weighed in Wednesday on a proposed cell tower on town-owned property. A town council meeting was held at town hall and virtually to discuss the Ponus Ridge Road site. Town officials say there's no existing service in a large part of the town. They say added...
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
yonkerstimes.com
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
morristowngreen.com
Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County lawmakers adopt modified 2023 budget
GOSHEN – The 2023 Orange County budget as proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus has been approved by the county legislature with the tax levy reduced by $2 million from the initial amount. Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli said the spending plan is sound. “It takes into consideration a lot...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
Bee-Line bus fares to be free during holiday season in Westchester
Anyone riding the Bee-Line won't have to pay Nov. 19 -27 and then again Dec. 7-26.
