A group of youths ignore a police warning and end up getting hurt, a car is stolen from driveway, a Porta Potty spoils the view in the Manor. A flurry of fall leaves means a flurry of calls to police complaining about gas powered leaf blowers. This is the first fall season in which Larchmont’s new ban of gas powered leaf blowers is in place. More than a dozen complaints in just two weeks are keeping police busy.

LARCHMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO