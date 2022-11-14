Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch In Orangetown
The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December. The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
News 12
Port Jervis senior asks city to ‘do the right thing’ after allegedly destroying her garage during nearby repairs
Erika and Irene Klostermeier say their garage was there one day and gone the next. The Port Jervis homeowner residents say the city did work on an old clay pipe that ran beside the garage in 2015 and accessed their property on East View Place to do the repairs. “Literally...
rocklanddaily.com
Expect Delays on Exit 15 on the Palisades
Rockland County motorists should expect delays when exiting from the southbound ramp at exit 15 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The exit at County Route 106/Gate Hill Road in the Town of Haverstraw will close on Thursday, November 17, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure will facilitate guide rail repairs.
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers
Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
Here's When Westchester County Will Offer Free Bus Rides This Holiday Season
Westchester County will be offering free rides on the Bee-Line bus system for certain days this holiday season, county officials announced. The decision to offer free rides comes after the county did the same in June, July, and August of 2022 when the system experienced a 37 percent increase in ridership, county officials said.
Bee-Line bus fares to be free during holiday season in Westchester
Anyone riding the Bee-Line won't have to pay Nov. 19 -27 and then again Dec. 7-26.
Rockland County probes possibly illegal basement apartments in Spring Valley
News 12 was sent a tip about possible illegal apartments in the basement of 14 South Main St., near El Diamante Bar and Restaurant.
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont Police Blotter
A group of youths ignore a police warning and end up getting hurt, a car is stolen from driveway, a Porta Potty spoils the view in the Manor. A flurry of fall leaves means a flurry of calls to police complaining about gas powered leaf blowers. This is the first fall season in which Larchmont’s new ban of gas powered leaf blowers is in place. More than a dozen complaints in just two weeks are keeping police busy.
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
Philipse Manor Hall reopens in Yonkers following $20M renovation
After being closed for 18 months and undergoing $20 million in renovations, Philipse Manor Hall has reopened.
Man, 91, raking leaves outside Bronx home fatally struck by vehicle
A 91-year-old man raking leaves outside of his Bronx home died a day after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
NYPD: Amazon delivery worker wanted for stealing packages in Brooklyn
Police say a suspect is on the loose after stealing Amazon packages in Brooklyn.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
