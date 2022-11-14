ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmsford, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch In Orangetown

The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December. The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Expect Delays on Exit 15 on the Palisades

Rockland County motorists should expect delays when exiting from the southbound ramp at exit 15 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The exit at County Route 106/Gate Hill Road in the Town of Haverstraw will close on Thursday, November 17, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure will facilitate guide rail repairs.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers

Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
larchmontloop.com

Larchmont Police Blotter

A group of youths ignore a police warning and end up getting hurt, a car is stolen from driveway, a Porta Potty spoils the view in the Manor. A flurry of fall leaves means a flurry of calls to police complaining about gas powered leaf blowers. This is the first fall season in which Larchmont’s new ban of gas powered leaf blowers is in place. More than a dozen complaints in just two weeks are keeping police busy.
LARCHMONT, NY
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ

