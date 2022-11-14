Read full article on original website
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Horse industry calls on NY lawmakers to approve Belmont Park upgrades
Supporters of New York's horse racing industry gathered at the New York State Capitol on Thursday to call on legislators to approve a plan to rebuild Belmont Park.
‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls
The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it's just getting going this week - and it's coming in loud and full of verve.
Storm Closings and Delays
Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
Max410 relocating from Van Schaick Island in Cohoes
Max410 is moving out of the Van Schaick Island Country Club. Owner Mike Fortin made the announcement in a Facebook post on November 11.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
cnyhomepage.com
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Cohoes student honored for Real Kids Wear Pink campaign
A Cohoes High School student was recognized Thursday for her efforts to raise breast cancer awareness.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
chronicle-express.com
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
NYS Music
TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena
Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
