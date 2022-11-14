ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Storm Closings and Delays

Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
ALBANY, NY
Ty D.

This is The Oldest City in New York

New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

How much snow can the North Country get?

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

TABoose Tour Arrives in Glens Falls at Cool Insuring Arena

Reaching the halfway point of their collaborative tour, TABoose took over the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Sunday, November 13, formerly the Civic Center and site of the legendary 1994 Phish Halloween show. Leaning away from the Beatles cover that was highly speculated, both bands threw down hot...
GLENS FALLS, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY

