RedRover Hits $3M Milestone For Pets of Domestic Violence Survivors
RedRover has reached a major milestone by awarding more than $3 million in Safe Housing grants! Safe Housing grants enable domestic violence (DV) shelters to create on- and off-site space to house survivors’ pets. Five of the grants are RedRover + Purina Purple Leash Project grants, an extension of RedRover’s Safe Housing grants, funded by Purina.
Pet Supermarket Welcomes Chadwick Hamby to Executive Leadership Team
Pet Supermarket, a specialty pet supply retailer with locations across the U.S. Southeast, is thrilled to welcome Chadwick Hamby to the company as its new vice president of information technology. As vice president of IT, Hamby will enhance Pet Supermarket’s continued integration into today’s digital environment to include boosting the...
EarthWise Pet Acquires 42 Franchise Locations, Independently Branded Stores
EarthWise Pet announced the acquisition of 42 franchise locations and independently branded stores. With this acquisition, EarthWise Pet expands to over 170 locations, of which approximately 75 percent are franchisee-owned and 25 percent are corporate-owned. EarthWise Pet is a premier pet services platform with a 40+ year track record of...
Mars Petcare Introduces New North America Regional President, Pet Nutrition
Mars Petcare, a global leader in veterinary health, pet nutrition, innovation and technology, recently announced Alanna McDonald as the regional president for its Mars Pet Nutrition division in North America. McDonald will join the company on November 21. McDonald is a highly regarded senior leader with more than 20 years...
