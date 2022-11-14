Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022
Former Viking Pro Bowler Joins Eagles on 1-Year Deal
In the wake of rookie sensation Jordan Davis hitting injured reserve a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles have been searching for options on the interior defensive line. It seems they’ve found one in a former Viking Pro Bowler. That player is DT Linval Joseph. Early Years with...
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
Cowboys & Anthony Barr are Looking to Overcome Improved Vikings in Week 11
In 2014, the Minnesota Vikings took their team in a new direction by hiring Mike Zimmer as their head coach. The team had struggled under Leslie Frazier, so hiring Zimmer was supposed to help. The first pick with Zim as the head coach was used on Anthony Barr, who is now playing for the Cowboys.
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days
Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
Veteran CB Signs with the Vikings for Second Stint of 2022
With recent injuries to both Cameron Dantzler and Akayleb Evans over the past week, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in need of cornerback depth. Because of that, a veteran CB signs with the Vikings for his second stint of the 2022 season. This cornerback is, of course, Parry Nickerson. Nickerson...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Former Vikings TE Has Been Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
It seems like a free agent would largely go unnoticed in NFL discipline, but apparently this is not the case. This week a former Vikings TE has been suspended for the final eight weeks of the 2022 season. That player is Chris Herndon, who spent the 2021 season with the franchise.
Video of Vikings Play-By-Play Broadcaster Paul Allen Calling Ending of Bills Game is Tremendous
Very entertaining to watch.
Justin Jefferson Among 5 Vikings on First Injury Report
Following the Minnesota Vikings victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a game that was extremely physical, it was expected that there would be a number of Vikings on the injury report in Week 11. Well, that is certainly the case as five Vikings are listed on Wednesday’s report, and among them is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment
There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Questions Answered: Linval to the Enemy, Weird 3rd and 1 Playcalling, Anthony Barr
Questions Answered: Linval to the Enemy, Weird 3rd and 1 Playcalling, Anthony Barr. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 16th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
Questions Answered: Philly’s Jittery Loss, Vikings National Attention, What to Do about the Kicker?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 15th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
A Look at Vikings-Cowboys in Week 11
This is Episode 164 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode peeks at the Vikings home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Particularly, the Cowboys defense, Justin Jefferson, and general predictions are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Seeing Purple at the Top
In an NFL season that has been filled with comebacks and close games, Week 10 takes the cake. Nearly every game came down to the wire, and nine of the 15 games were decided by eight or fewer points. Additionally, the final undefeated team went down on primetime. Here’s the Week 11 NFL power rankings, including a look at the new team at the top. Cheers to hoping Week 11 can be as entertaining as Week 10.
