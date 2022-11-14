Read full article on original website
Kathy White, 64 of Russellville
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for 64-year-old Kathy White of Russellville. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements to be announced later.
Joyce Bradford, 72 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year-old Joyce Ann Miles Bradford, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, November 17 at 11 am at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 at Gamble Funeral Home.
Raul Rios, 75 of Elkton
Funeral services for 75-year-old Raul Quiroz Rios of Elkton will be Monday, November 21, at 2 pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Monday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
Carolyn Kraick, 92, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 92-year old Carolyn J. Kraick, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, November 19, at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Arvil Roberts, 82 of Sharon Grove
Funeral services for 82-year-old of Arvil Lee Roberts of Sharon Grove will be Thursday at 1 pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gant Cemetery in Oak Grove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Sharon Wood, 74, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 74-year old Sharon Oldenburg Wood, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:00 Friday morning, November 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a host of cousins, Jerry Perlin, Jeanette Perlin Jolly, Carol...
Alan Whittinghill, 61 of Russellville
A celebration of life for 61-year-old Alan Neal Whittinghill, of Russellville, will be Saturday, November 19 at 2 pm at the Glory Bound Church in Russellville. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 at the church. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
William Stacer, Jr, 81, of Cadiz
FIVE CHILDREN: Denise (Harward) Miller, Cadiz, KY;. Beth (Michael) Maddox, TX.
Cadiz Lions Club Accepting Coats for EKY Flood Victims
The Cadiz Lions Club will be doing its part to assist in the continued recovery from July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky which still has people homeless. The Lions Club will be accepting coats, blankets, quilts, and any other item to keep people warm during a collection Drive Friday. Club President Marsha Pater says the collection will begin at 9 at the VFW Post on Lafayette Street and end at 3.
Ralph Smith Jr., 72 of Oakland, California
Funeral services for 72-year-old Ralph Samuel Smith. Jr. of Oakland, California will be Friday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 am at Adams and Sons Mortunary in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Shelby Mohon Crowned Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess
Trigg County High School student Shelby Mohon was crowned the Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess Sunday in Lexington. In addition to being named the pageant princess, Mohon won the hospitality award. She qualified for the state pageant by placing in the Miss Fourth pageant in Madisonville in July. Shelby will...
Patricia Comperry, 86 of Clarksville, Tenn.
Graveside services will be held at a later time in Pulaski, Tennessee for 86-year-old Patricia Comperry of Clarksville. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
Christian County Swearing-in Ceremonies Set For December 29th
Christian County Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins announced Thursday morning that swearing-in ceremonies for elected officials and their staff will be held on Thursday, December 29th this year. He noted this is different than in years past. He noted that family court judge Katherine Demps will be sworn in at...
Lost – Cat
Cat has been missing since November 9th from B Hall Road in Cadiz. He is White with Orange tabby spots. He is micro chipped and there is a $100.00 Dollar reward for his return. Call: 270-522-4020 or 270-350-1761. Thank you so much if you can help me!
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
More SAFE Funds Coming To Princeton For Water Repairs
As Kentucky approaches harrowing anniversaries with floods in the east, and tornadoes in the west, funding continues to unfurl for those most in need. During his “Team Kentucky” update Thursday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another $11.7 million in awards from both the WKY and EKY “SAFE” Funds — which includes a $65,000 payment to the Princeton Water and Wastewater System for their restoration of underground service lines damaged in the December 10 storm.
