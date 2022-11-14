ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man accused of setting car aflame released from hospital after PPB shooting

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwwKA_0jAiMB1Z00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A man who was shot by Portland police after reportedly setting a car on fire has been released from a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 33-year-old Antoine Young is now booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant and parole violation following his hospital release.

On Nov. 7, PPB and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that Young was setting a car on fire. Authorities said Young was armed but did not specify what kind of weapon he had.

A struggle reportedly broke out when officers confronted Young — leading to police firing shots and striking him .

It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired.

Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures

Police told KOIN 6 News Young initially ran off after the gunfire, but he eventually surrendered and was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that was set aflame burned itself out after being fully engulfed by the fire, officials say.

The scene unfolded near Harrison Park School and the Portland Community College Southeast campus. Both schools were placed under lockdown.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
kptv.com

‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blowtorch attack

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blowtorch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened Oct....
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Bomb squad called out for suspicious package

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between Oct. 23-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 23 An assault was reported between two staff members at a nonprofit in the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. A woman was arrested and went to jail. A man known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges pulled a knife on a person that he accused of...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy