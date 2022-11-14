ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Why the Georgia Senate race is *still* incredibly important for Democrats

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza and CNN
 3 days ago

(CNN) — Democrats defied the odds — and most political handicappers’ predictions — to keep control of the Senate , as CNN projected over the weekend, making the December runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia seemingly less important.

But a look at the 2024 Senate map shows that Democrats need every seat they can get as they look to the next election cycle, which is filled with potentially problematic races for the party.

Overall, there will be 33 Senate seats up in 2024. Democrats will be defending 23 of them, compared to 10 for the Republicans. Even before we consider potential retirements and the like, the slate of seats look daunting for Democrats.

Whereas the party didn’t have to defend a single seat in a state former President Donald Trump won in 2020 this election cycle, in 2024 they will have to defend three seats — Montana, Ohio and West Virginia — where Trump won. Republicans, on the other hand, have no incumbents up in 2024 sitting in seats that Joe Biden won in 2020.

Let’s look at the potentially troublesome seats for Democrats — starting with three Trump carried in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

* Montana : Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is in his third term, but he’s never had a truly easy race — having won with roughly 49% twice and 50% in 2018, a good year for Democrats nationally. Tester hasn’t announced whether he will run again, but either way, Republicans will be targeting the state. Rep. Matt Rosendale, who lost to Tester by three points in 2018, is mentioned as a possible candidate, as in Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke.

* Ohio : As Rep. Tim Ryan just proved, it’s very hard to win statewide as a Democrat in increasingly red Ohio. But Sen. Sherrod Brown has seemed to be able to crack that code in past races, winning with 53% in 2018 and 51% in 2012. But Republican J.D. Vance’s win in Ohio this year will undoubtedly embolden Republicans who have long eyed Brown for defeat. Among the names mentioned as possible candidates include Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Attorney General Dave Yost and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

* West Virginia : Sen. Joe Manchin is a Democrat sitting in a state that Trump carried by 39 points in 2020. And unlike his last reelection bid in 2018, the presidential race will be at the top of the ticket — likely driving people further into their partisan corners. That’s bad news for Manchin, who relies on the votes of independents and Republican to win. And Republicans are already lining up for the chance to take on Manchin. In September, Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat-turned-Republican, said he is considering a run against Manchin. And Rep. Alex Mooney even ran ads during the 2022 campaign bashing Manchin for supporting the Inflation Reduction Act. Manchin is the only Democrat who would have a chance of holding this seat, but even his grip on it is tenuous in a presidential year in West Virginia.

Beyond those three seats, there are plenty of other possible problems for Democrats on the map.

There’s Arizona, where Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who won with 50% of the vote and could face a primary challenge from Rep. Ruben Gallego, is channeling liberals’ unhappiness with how she has voted in her first term.

And in neighboring Nevada, Sen. Jacky Rosen is up for a second term. She won in 2018 with 50% of the vote, and given the long history of close statewide races in Nevada, has to be considered potentially vulnerable as well.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania all sit in states that are expected to be hotly contested at the presidential level.

The problem for Democrats isn’t just that they have a lot of vulnerability on their side of the aisle in 2024. It’s that Republicans have almost none.

The two best pickup opportunities for Democrats are in Florida and Texas. But after the shellacking that Democrats took in Florida last Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott has to be feeling pretty confident. Ditto Texas Sen. John Cornyn after 2022 proved, again, that races in the state are still the Republicans’ to lose.

The point is this: Democrats need to gain every seat they can from the 2022 election cycle. Holding the Senate this year is a massive achievement, but keeping it again in two years’ time will be a gargantuan task. Democrats would much rather start the 2024 cycle with a bit of cushion provided by a Warnock win.

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

