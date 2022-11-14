ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

lincolnparishjournal.com

Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman

WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below.  The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. The event will last for only one hour per location. There are five participating locations and customers must use the pre-downloaded My 76® app.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
DIXIE INN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player

RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Man found shot to death in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
MAGNOLIA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for November 7-14, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Ruperto Rodriguez / 1100 S Martin St, Lot 32, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-78 / warrant on 11-10-22 Samuel Durden / Monticello, AR...
WARREN, AR
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested on drug charges

Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested at crash scene

A Downsville man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday when deputies investigated a traffic crash. Deputy D. Johnston responded to a collision on La. Highway 145 at Bagwell Street in Choudrant about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Michael Austin, 26, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
CHOUDRANT, LA

