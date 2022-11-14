ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes Beach, FL

Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday. The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted

The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
Longboat Observer

Beachfront home sale is Longboat Key's second highest price of 2022

A waterslide and views of the shore are among the key amenities of the $11.5 million property. The sale of a beachfront home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive was the second-highest residential property deal of 2022 in Longboat Key, but the price or its islandwide ranking weren’t the only unique features.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL

