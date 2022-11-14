ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

Q 105.7

Storm Closings and Delays

Here are the latest closings and delays to this latest winter storm. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Albany)Open, All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, SUNY Poly Alert: Albany and Utica campuses weather notification: All classes cancelled until 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Details at www.sunypoly.edu. Saratoga, NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Drivers injured in head-on Latham crash

Two drivers are in the hospital, recovering from severe injuries, after getting into a bad crash in Latham. It happened at State Route 7 and Service Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a Jeep driven by a 63-year-old Hoosick Falls man was going eastbound on Route 7 when it...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Woman gives birth on Northway

A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former player Fizulich sues UAlbany, Killings, Benson

Former University at Albany basketball player Luke Fizulich has filed a federal lawsuit against UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university. Former player Fizulich sues UAlbany, Killings, Benson. Former University at Albany basketball player Luke Fizulich has filed a federal lawsuit against UAlbany head coach...
ALBANY, NY

