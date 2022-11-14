ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately

Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?

The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX

