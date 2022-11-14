Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO