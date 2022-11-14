ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville cracks down on downtown homeless campsite

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Fayetteville is cracking down on campsites of homeless people. Monday is the first time officials are enforcing an ordinance to block people from camping on public property.

Fayetteville City Council passed the ordinance back in August. Officials said the goal of the ordinance is to protect the public's health and safety.

"I wish people had more empathy, especially the city, or compassion about people being disabled, or people that don't put anybody in danger. We're always trying to help others, not harm others like the city says," said Chris Tober.

Tober comes from a family of two that was issued a court order early Monday because of their campsite, which was located downtown by Maiden Lane across from the public library.

The city said it has been directing the people in the area to find shelter through Cumberland County. However, Tober said his family has not been able to find housing that suits their needs as a family with disabilities. He said the city's intervention so far has not been helpful.

"They keep sending people out here saying they're going to do something, but they haven't done anything yet. We don't have a place to live yet, but they want to force us off -- without a place to go."

The city issued a statement, saying:

"The encampment has been determined to be high-risk and unsafe based on a number of factors related to health and safety. Prior to and following the posting of the notice last week, the City and partners in the Impact Reduction Program worked to connect individuals in the encampment with resources and community support. The ultimate goal is voluntary compliance with the City's ordinance and the continued safety of all residents."

If convicted, Tober and the others cited with the ordinance on Maiden Lane and Ray Avenue could face fines.

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

What's really sad is that because they are American they are shoved to the side. Anything for illegals. Not our people. The ACLU likes to file suits for illegals, why not our citizens? Why not for the disabled? It's just one excuse after another but if they were illegal immigrants the city , state AND federal government would be bending over backwrds to give them everything.

cat
3d ago

well damn with the amount of money spent on sports arenas they should have a place for them to go. Otherwise the city needs citations . We the people need to give them these citations for not doing thier elected jobs. humanity and people come first.

Dewayne Mckinney
3d ago

It's a crazy thing bc there's empty buildings in many places downtown that can be turned into shelters. Instead of fixing the same broken roads that don't get fixed properly, renovate these empty buildings.

