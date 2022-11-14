Fayetteville cracks down on downtown homeless campsite

Fayetteville is cracking down on campsites of homeless people. Monday is the first time officials are enforcing an ordinance to block people from camping on public property.

Fayetteville City Council passed the ordinance back in August. Officials said the goal of the ordinance is to protect the public's health and safety.

"I wish people had more empathy, especially the city, or compassion about people being disabled, or people that don't put anybody in danger. We're always trying to help others, not harm others like the city says," said Chris Tober.

Tober comes from a family of two that was issued a court order early Monday because of their campsite, which was located downtown by Maiden Lane across from the public library.

The city said it has been directing the people in the area to find shelter through Cumberland County. However, Tober said his family has not been able to find housing that suits their needs as a family with disabilities. He said the city's intervention so far has not been helpful.

"They keep sending people out here saying they're going to do something, but they haven't done anything yet. We don't have a place to live yet, but they want to force us off -- without a place to go."

The city issued a statement, saying:

If convicted, Tober and the others cited with the ordinance on Maiden Lane and Ray Avenue could face fines.