ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers want stronger distracted driving laws

By Jennifer Jordan
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD5i0_0jAiL1FL00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even after admitting to texting while driving, Angel Shear of Cleveland said something needs to be done on Ohio roadways to stop the dangerous trend.

“It is very dangerous, I will be honest,” Shear said.

Brunswick student killed trying to sell PlayStation

As the law stands right now, police are allowed to stop drivers ages 17 and younger for texting while driving, but adults must commit another traffic violation first before being pulled over.

Now, two Ohio lawmakers are trying to change that.

“We all see it every day driving on the highway. Grown adults doing this … instead of looking at the road,” said state Rep. Brian Lampton of Beavercreek, R-73rd.

Lampton and Rep. Cindy Abrams of Harrison, R-29th, a former police officer, have been working on Ohio House Bill 283 , which would:

  • Make using a handheld phone a primary offense for adults
  • Establish a $150 fine or a distracted driving course for violators on the first offense, $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense within two years
  • Allow for hands-free phone use
  • Require law enforcement to report the race of those ticketed

“This distracted driving is the No. 1 concern of Ohio drivers right now; the No. 1 concern,” said Abrams.

Cory Barron death ruled a homicide after 8 years: I-Team

The bill is expected to gain approval in the House, but its passage in the Senate is in question.

Senate President Matt Huffman said the current laws already address bad driving and that he’s not a fan of giving police more reasons to stop people.

Cleveland resident Robert Sanders said, “You think it’ll make the roads safer? No I don’t. I think they need to be focusing on other things besides that.”

Abrams added, “If you go down and take a distracted driving course in person or online, your points on the driver’s license and the fee is waived. So what we’re trying to do here is we’re trying to change the culture.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says since 2013, there have been 100,000 distracted driving crashes, resulting in thousands of injuries and more than 300 deaths.

Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages

The bill will be discussed during a criminal justice committee hearing on Tuesday and possibly voted out of the House Wednesday, then passed to the Senate.

Governor Mike DeWine, who has repeatedly called for stronger laws, is expected to sign the bill into law once it reaches his desk. If it doesn’t get approval in both chambers by the end of the year, it will have to be re-introduced during the next legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 12

Related
13abc.com

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio ‘Jeopardy!’ star testifies against state bill banning care for transgender youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would ban various medical procedures for transgender or non-binary minors in Ohio is drawing strong public reaction, including from Dayton native and “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider.  House Bill 454 — the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act — would bar healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming treatment, like hormone replacement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education

Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
93.1 WZAK

Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

75K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy