ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'Yellowstone' star bolsters efforts to bring back Mescal Movie Set

By Pat Parris
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM6Bh_0jAiKvyN00

The popular series "Yellowstone" has a direct connection to Mescal Movie Set. One of its stars, Forrie J. Smith, began his career at Mescal.

Smith is now doing all he can to see movie and TV productions return to the western town built for filmmaking.

In April of 2021, we first showed you Mescal Movie Set .

"I believe we got in here in the nick of time," said Mescal Movie Set Marketing Director Mark Sankey. "We've got some great historic buildings here. We're going to get it rebuilt."

KGUN 9

Eighteen months ago, Mescal had fallen into disrepair after being neglected for years.

Once the sister property to Old Tucson, Mescal is located just over the Rincon Mountains in Cochise County.

Some of the buildings made famous in movies like "Tombstone" and "The Quick and the Dead" were literally falling down after years of neglect.

KGUN 9

Fast forward a year-and-a-half, and a crew of volunteers has literally brought the mythical western town back to life.

"Everyone here is passionate about the place and really cares about what they're doing and saving the place," said Operations Manager Lou Adams. " It's a labor of love. Most of us are retired so we've got time on our hands."

Adams and the other volunteers have logged over 15,000 hours, allowing for projects to again be filmed at Mescal.

KGUN 9

"We've had 12 this year," Sankey said. "We've had three feature movies, we've done some music videos, commercials, a lot of western shorts, and it's more we expected. I expect that next year we'll grow by quite a bit."

To help finance the restoration work, Mescal has been holding fundraisers, like a recent meet and greet wit Smith, who plays Lloyd on "Yellowstone."

"It's great, it's just great," said Smith. " I'm so blessed to be able to come back and maybe make a difference."

Smith says he got teary-eyed talking to a group of fans at the fundraiser, describing being back at Mescal. He started his film career here, as a stuntman on the 1986 remake of "Stagecoach."

KGUN 9

"I worked three days right here on this street riding a horse up and down this street," recalled Smith. "It's just been a great experience. I'm so glad that I done it."

Smith shared his experiences on a tour of Mescal, where he shot scenes for series like "Young Riders" and "Gunsmoke," and movies like "Tombstone."

"That happened right here," Smith told dozens of fans on a tour of the main street at Mescal.

Now that he's acting on the hit series "Yellowstone," he's using his influence to help preserve what he calls an important part of the fabric of Arizona.

"Western after western you watch you see Old Tucson, you see Mescal, you see the Chiricahua Mountains," Smith said. "Moviemaking is part Arizona history. A lot of the people that move here don't understand that this is part of our fabric, this is part of who we are, is the movie business."

Thanks to the efforts of Smith and the dozens of volunteers, the movie business is coming back to Mescal Movie Set.

Sankey tells KGUN 9 that they could have as many as 20 productions at Mescal Movie Set next year, thanks to the hard work of the volunteers and the upcoming Arizona tax rebate for filmmakers that begins January 1, 2023 .

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of

What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
Nick Davis

Arizona couple makes money reselling clearance items from Target

Times sure have changed. Everybody used to have these normal 9-5 jobs, but now so many people have figured out alternative careers. One of those alternatives is an Amazon business utilizing FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). This is where people will find profitable items to sell on Amazon and then send them to Amazon. From there Amazon handles all the packing and shipping to the customer.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy