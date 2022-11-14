The Cadiz Lions Club will be doing its part to assist in the continued recovery from July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky which still has people homeless. The Lions Club will be accepting coats, blankets, quilts, and any other item to keep people warm during a collection Drive Friday. Club President Marsha Pater says the collection will begin at 9 at the VFW Post on Lafayette Street and end at 3.

CADIZ, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO