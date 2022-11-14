Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Joyce Bradford, 72 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year-old Joyce Ann Miles Bradford, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, November 17 at 11 am at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 at Gamble Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Carolyn Kraick, 92, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 92-year old Carolyn J. Kraick, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, November 19, at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Raul Rios, 75 of Elkton
Funeral services for 75-year-old Raul Quiroz Rios of Elkton will be Monday, November 21, at 2 pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Monday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
James Nugent, 81, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 81 year old James (Jim) Edward Nugent of Cadiz, Kentucky will be Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Entombment will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. Daughter &...
wkdzradio.com
Alan Whittinghill, 61 of Russellville
A celebration of life for 61-year-old Alan Neal Whittinghill, of Russellville, will be Saturday, November 19 at 2 pm at the Glory Bound Church in Russellville. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 at the church. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Sharon Wood, 74, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 74-year old Sharon Oldenburg Wood, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:00 Friday morning, November 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a host of cousins, Jerry Perlin, Jeanette Perlin Jolly, Carol...
whopam.com
Two injured in South Main St. accident
Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night at East Seventh and South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 68-year old Ella Trump of Hopkinsville was westbound on East Seventh and 35-year old Amanda Putty-Hughes of Hopkinsville was headed south on South Main. Trump attempted...
wkdzradio.com
Arvil Roberts, 82 of Sharon Grove
Funeral services for 82-year-old of Arvil Lee Roberts of Sharon Grove will be Thursday at 1 pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gant Cemetery in Oak Grove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
William Stacer, Jr, 81, of Cadiz
FIVE CHILDREN: Denise (Harward) Miller, Cadiz, KY;. Beth (Michael) Maddox, TX.
wkdzradio.com
Ralph Smith Jr., 72 of Oakland, California
Funeral services for 72-year-old Ralph Samuel Smith. Jr. of Oakland, California will be Friday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 am at Adams and Sons Mortunary in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
wkdzradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Renshaw Discusses Day As Hopkinsville Mayor
For the briefest of moments, Logan Renshaw was the “Mayor of Hopkinsville.”. During Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, the Sinking Fork Elementary student sat in the seat held by incumbent mayor Wendell Lynch — giving a detailed report about his visit and learning experience with city leadership.
wkdzradio.com
Patricia Comperry, 86 of Clarksville, Tenn.
Graveside services will be held at a later time in Pulaski, Tennessee for 86-year-old Patricia Comperry of Clarksville. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Swearing-in Ceremonies Set For December 29th
Christian County Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins announced Thursday morning that swearing-in ceremonies for elected officials and their staff will be held on Thursday, December 29th this year. He noted this is different than in years past. He noted that family court judge Katherine Demps will be sworn in at...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Lions Club Accepting Coats for EKY Flood Victims
The Cadiz Lions Club will be doing its part to assist in the continued recovery from July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky which still has people homeless. The Lions Club will be accepting coats, blankets, quilts, and any other item to keep people warm during a collection Drive Friday. Club President Marsha Pater says the collection will begin at 9 at the VFW Post on Lafayette Street and end at 3.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With DUI At Hospital
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and wanton endangerment after a report of a suspicious person at the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Jennie Stuart Health for 30-year-old Kourtney Rutledge who was acting very erratic and had left with her 8-month-old child in the car.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
wkdzradio.com
Joy Closet Looking Ahead After One Year Of Progress
Serving foster children and their families in the Pennyrile and beyond, Joy Closet in Hopkinsville has grown tremendously in a year’s time. From the basement of Southside Church of Christ, to a 2,400-square-foot facility on Skyline Drive, Director Heather Gray and the non-profit pillar now reside on Belmont Hill in the old elementary school — 7,500 square feet of free materials necessary for those often forgotten.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists visit 500 households in Gospel to Every Home initiative
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Over the weekend, Kentucky Baptists presented more than 500 households in the Bowling Green area with information and resources about Jesus Christ through the Gospel to Every Home initiative. The outreach events were part of Crossover, a pre-annual meeting evangelism blitz where Kentucky Baptists...
wkdzradio.com
Lost – Cat
Cat has been missing since November 9th from B Hall Road in Cadiz. He is White with Orange tabby spots. He is micro chipped and there is a $100.00 Dollar reward for his return. Call: 270-522-4020 or 270-350-1761. Thank you so much if you can help me!
Comments / 0