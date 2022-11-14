ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Donald Trump Jr.’s Daughter Chloe Trump Is Flower Girl for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago in ‘Smurf’-Blue Dress & Ballet Flats

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Chloe Trump was an adorable flower girl for her aunt Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov 12. The youngest child of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. joined her family at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to upload a family photo of his five children at the celebration. Donald Trump III, Spencer Trump, Kai Trump, Tristan Trump and Chloe Trump all appeared in the photo.

“Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday. The little ones were all in it and were perfect… not that there was ever any doubt,” Donald captioned the photo along with a wink emoji.

Chloe posed for photos with her family in a baby blue dress. The top of the garment was decorated with floral designs and included a sheer, pleated skirt. The 8-year-old parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

Completed Chloe’s look was a set of sparkling silver ballet flats. The shoes had a round toe and a thick strap that ran across the instep.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

