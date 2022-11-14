ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

hackersbeware
3d ago

would be great if they said where. One of our neighbours died from West Nile a few years back. We are all a little more on edge because of that... and the mosquitoes are sooo bad over here.

Gizmodo

The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona

A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Monday, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospital locations due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old. The following restrictions are in place for Banner...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment

PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert Town Council grants delay on Morrison Ranch vote during contentious meeting

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A follow up to our Arizona’s Family investigation, where an out-of-town developer trying to build a light industrial park next to Morrison Ranch in Gilbert and the families against it. “Kick me out! We are here to talk about the ranch,” yelled a woman who was later kicked out. “You ruined my neighborhood! Back me up, people!”
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Woman’s claim against Chandler demands return of 2 dogs

A Chandler woman has filed a legal claim against the city to get back custody of her two German shepherds and $50,000 for her trouble. Melyssa Peraziana said police seized the dogs after arresting her on animal cruelty charges that were later dropped. “Although Ms. Peraziana could sue for significant...
CHANDLER, AZ

