hackersbeware
3d ago
would be great if they said where. One of our neighbours died from West Nile a few years back. We are all a little more on edge because of that... and the mosquitoes are sooo bad over here.
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
Gizmodo
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
AZFamily
Flu cases are starting to spike around the Valley, health officials warn
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The flu is starting to make its rounds around the state. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports a significant spike in cases for the state just ahead of the holidays, even though it’s the beginning of flu season. Over the past five years, an...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
AZFamily
Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Monday, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospital locations due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old. The following restrictions are in place for Banner...
AZFamily
AZFamily
AZFamily
AZFamily
AZFamily
12news.com
AZFamily
KTAR.com
arizonasuntimes.com
12news.com
AZFamily
East Valley Tribune
