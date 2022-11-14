Angelo State Earns First Round Bye in the Playoffs

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (11-0) found out their postseason lineup at the NCAA Division II Football Selection show on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Rams finished the season perfect and ranked no. 2 nationally.

The D-II football post-season tournament is broken down into four Super Regions. The NCAA DII football national committee provides three Super Regional rankings over the season's final three weeks, showing the top 10 teams from each region. 28 of those teams make the tournament, with each top seed earning a first-round bye. The tournament begins on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Division II championship game is slated for Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

Angelo State is the no. 1 seed in Super Region 4 and will not play this weekend. The Rams will play the winner of the Bemidji State Beavers (9-3) and the Winona State Warriors (8-3). Angelo State will host its first playoff game in the second round of the tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26, in San Angelo. The time is still to be determined.

The Rams finished the season top-ranked in total defense and top five in several other categories on defense. Look for the Rams to continue to lean hard on their formidable defensive unit as they pursue a national title.

Name Angelo State Rams Coach Jeff Girsch Copyright ASU