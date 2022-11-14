Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Leah Kilpatrick: TAP into available programs to prepare for transition
It was the summer of 2021. I had just had a conversation with my first sergeant, who was planning on making his exit from the Army. He informed me that the timeline for starting the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) if you were retiring was different than if you were ETSing (end of time in service ... ing?) This was news to me — splendid, wonderful, exciting, overwhelming news.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Russian Army Faces 3 Unique Challenges Fighting in Freezing Winter: U.K.
"Winter probably favors the Ukrainians because their supply system is better, and the U.S. and NATO are providing cold-weather gear," one analyst told Newsweek.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
MilitaryTimes
Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life
A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
MilitaryTimes
Marines’ elite Silent Drill Platoon gets its first female commander
The Marine Corps’ prestigious Silent Drill Platoon will be commanded by a woman for the first time starting Monday. Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings will assume leadership of the 24 Marines in the ceremonial platoon, which performs precision drills without verbal cadence or commands, according to a press release issued by Marine Barracks Washington.
MilitaryTimes
Navy, Coast Guard stop smugglers carrying tons of explosive material
Elements from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted a vessel last week carrying a “massive” Iranian shipment of explosive materials bound for Yemen, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The fishing vessel, carrying four Yemeni crew members, was stopped in international waters on Nov. 8 by...
generalaviationnews.com
Piper wins unpaved approval for M600s
Piper Aircraft has been awarded FAA approval for its flagship airplane — the Piper M600/SLS single engine turboprop — to be operated from unpaved fields. Piper officials say they have received numerous requests for unpaved field certification from customers around the world, noting that the approval has also been awarded in Canada, the UK, and Europe. Brazil certification is expected in early 2023, they added.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
MilitaryTimes
AFA’s listless leading professional development event needs a redesign
The Air Force Associatiom’s annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference, recently held at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, prominently bills itself as the “leading professional development event for Air Force and Space Force officers, enlisted members, civilians, veterans and defense industry leaders and representatives.”. Over...
MilitaryTimes
Zumwalt tackles surface warfare basics in first operational employment
WASHINGTON — The stealth destroyer Zumwalt has returned from three months of operations in the Western Pacific, achieving a number of firsts for the new class of ship even as its primary payload — a hypersonic missile — remains under development. Zumwalt departed its San Diego homeport...
The Hare-Brained, Deadly Stunt that Helped Launch America as an Air Power
In 1919, with the future of American aviation taking a nosedive, the iconoclastic man who would later be known as the father of the Air Force proposed a solution: a brutal cross-country air race.
MilitaryTimes
This whistleblower called out VA about counselor burnout
Ted Blickwedel retired in 2006 after 27 years in the Marine Corps and decided to make the next step of his career one that involved helping other veterans. In doing so, he received counseling training and went to work at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital before discovering the Vet Centers.
MilitaryTimes
Official Army app had Russian code, might have harvested user data
The Army has confirmed that an officially approved app was built using code from a tech company with Russian roots that provides popular tools for app developers to send customized notifications to their users. The confirmation comes after a Reuters investigation spotlighted the situation. At least 1,000 people downloaded the...
MilitaryTimes
Bidens to serve up ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner for military families
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will help serve part of a Thanksgiving meal to service members and families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The Bidens will meet with service members and families from MCAS Cherry Point, Camp Lejeune, and Marine Corps Air Station...
defensenews.com
Army awards Lockheed $500M deal to replenish rockets stockpile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a deal worth $521 million to replenish U.S. stocks of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which were supplied to Ukraine to beat back Russia’s invasion. The service on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2 issued contracts funded by Congress’ supplemental...
MilitaryTimes
USS John P Murtha underway again following lube oil system repair
The amphibious transport dock John P. Murtha is underway again after returning to San Diego Tuesday from deployment to address a maintenance issue. The ship got underway earlier this month with the amphibious assault ship Makin Island and embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, but Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said the vessel returned to port “to evaluate a maintenance issue.”
MilitaryTimes
US Army veteran killed fighting on Ukraine’s southern front
Correction: A previous version of this story said there have been at least eight Americans killed in Ukraine. That was inaccurate. There have been at least ten. This story was updated at 4:15 EST on Nov. 16, 2022, to reflect that change. Trent Davis, a 21-year-old U.S. Army veteran from...
MilitaryTimes
It’s time to reset America’s long-range strike deficit
In a recent set of remarks, Bill LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, commented: “Ukraine is not holding their own against Russia with quantum [computing]. They’re not holding their own with [artificial intelligence]. It is hardcore production of really serious weaponry, and that’s what matters.”
MilitaryTimes
Recent Army Alaska suicide deaths included three in same brigade
If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, you can confidentially seek assistance via the Military/Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and dialing 1, via text at 838255 or chat at http://VeteransCrisisLine.net. You don’t need to be a VA beneficiary to use the service.
Comments / 0