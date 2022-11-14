Paris, Tenn.–The Inman Middle School Beta Team of Jackson Webb, Hudson Massey, Sadie Thompson, and Channing Micheal have opened a food pantry with the help of Community Hero Tryna George. George helped them get their vision up and going by building and donating a Blessing Box so it can be filled with much need food items for our surrounding community. Drop off and pick-can only be done when students are not present. Week days before 7:00 am and after 4:00 pm.

PARIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO