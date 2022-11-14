'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
WIFR
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
luxury-houses.net
Perched High with Phenomenal Panoramic Lake Views, This $7,999,900 Home Delivers Modern, Open-Concept Living in Glencoe, IL
The Home in Glencoe is a luxurious home with great vistas of the lake make for a relax living experience, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Shoreline Ct, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 10,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
Rockford subdivision becomes city’s first all-electric neighborhood
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has entered a partnership to bring new affordable housing to the “Forest City.” Alternative energy and a nearby high school are all part of the plan. Numerous Rockford government and non-profit organizations have come together for the project, which hopes to revolutionize one of the city’s subdivisions. “To make this […]
Daily Northwestern
‘It hasn’t interrupted my public service’: Ald. Devon Reid responds to signs claiming he is behind on rent
Last Wednesday, signs were posted in front of an apartment building on Callan Avenue, where Ald. Devon Reid (8th) lives, claiming the first-term councilmember is behind on rent and nearing eviction from his residence. Reid told The Daily that as a councilmember he makes less than $16,000 a year and...
VIDEO: Rockford school board member resigns after confrontation with photographer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school board member has resigned after his involvement in a confrontation with a photographer outside the Rockford Public School headquarters Tuesday night. In a video shot by local documentarian Nicholas Stange and posted to TikTok, school board member Michael Connor appears to exit the building, approach Stange and hit his camera, […]
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure
DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
