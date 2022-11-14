ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages

By Justin Dennis
WKBN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting Thursday, Nov. 17, online messages you send to your Cleveland Clinic doctor may be billed to your insurance.

Most messages sent via the MyChart service are free, but starting Thursday, any message that requires a physician’s “clinical time and expertise” to answer may be billed to your insurance, according to a notice MyChart users received.

Those include messages to which your physician needs more than five minutes to respond, about things like:

  • Changes to your medications
  • New symptoms
  • Changes to a long-term condition
  • Check-ups on your long-term condition care
  • Requests to complete medical forms

“As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers,” a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8. “The need for providers to offer their expertise through messaging has grown over the last few years, doubling since 2019.”

But not every message will meet that requirement, the spokesperson said. Some examples of messages that won’t be billed include:

  • A prescription refill request
  • A request to schedule an appointment
  • A patient message that leads to a provider recommending a visit
  • A message about follow-up care related to a recent surgery that occurred within the past 90 days
  • A message that takes under five minutes to answer
  • A request preceded by a visit for the same problem in the prior seven days
  • A request that results in an appointment for the same problem in the subsequent seven days
How much will it cost?

More insurance providers will cover the messages at little to no cost, according to the notice. But for those with deductibles or plans that don’t cover these messages, they could cost between $33 and $50.

Most Medicare patients won’t pay out-of-pocket, though some might have to pay $3 to $8. Medicare patients with secondary insurance won’t have to pay anything.

Since the expansion of telehealth options, many insurance plans now cover virtual visits, phone calls, visits or medical advice given via MyChart, according to the notice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 65

Kim Scott
3d ago

Cleveland clinic all the money you are making….ridiculous…if they try that mess. I will delete my chart…eat right ❌no dairy ❌❌no meat…work out Eliminate dr. Visits

Reply(4)
26
Bren
3d ago

The Cleveland Clinic is ALL about MONEY! They make so much money, PAY NO TAXES, and time your doctor's visit. They could care less if someone deletes their MyChart account. I thought they were supposed to give so much back to the community for not having to pay taxes???? SHAME ON Cleveland Clinic!

Reply(1)
23
beachybreezes
3d ago

This is just stupid. Why would you use it if you have to pay for it? It actually makes it easier for doctor’s to respond. It’s not just for patients. What a disconnect!

Reply
13
 

