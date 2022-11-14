ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant

Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
wrestleview.com

First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
ewrestlingnews.com

Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW

WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
KENTUCKY STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Randy Orton’s Wife Posts Photo Of Her Husband In A Hospital Bed

The wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, Kim Orton, recently took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself and her husband. In the photo, the Viper is clearly in a hospital bed. She captioned the photo with,. “7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re...
ewrestlingnews.com

Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary

10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Aldis Has Buried The Hatchet With Top WWE Executive

Nick Aldis' destination following his departure from the National Wrestling Alliance on November 6 has been the subject of much speculation. WWE in particular has remained debated due to Aldis' heat with Executive Director of "Raw" and "SmackDown" Bruce Prichard. However, things between the two seem to have taken a turn for the better. In an interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed that he has buried the hatchet with Pritchard.
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
MADISON, WI
411mania.com

Karl Anderson Shares His Plans To Defend NJPW Openweight Title Eventually

Karl Anderson appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast recently and talked about the scheduling conflicts around his defense of his NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship title (per Fightful). Anderson was present at WWE Crown Jewel for a tag team match after having been double-scheduled on the same date to face off against Hikuleo for the title. He was clear on his intent to fully defend the title at some point in the future, although no rescheduled matches have been announced yet. You can read a highlight from Anderson and listen to the full podcast episode below.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event

AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
ewrestlingnews.com

Double Jeopardy Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

New matches have been added to this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, including a Double Jeopardy match involving Eric Young and Sami Callihan. You can check out the updated lineup below. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
wrestleview.com

WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39

WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Survivor Series Main Event

WWE is quickly approaching the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but they have yet to announce the men’s WarGames match. Pwinsider is reporting that the plan for the show is Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn to take on Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens in the match, which would likely be the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name

On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com

Baron Corbin Justifies Knocking Talent Who Came From The Independent Scene

Baron Corbin is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to his newfound partnership with John Bradshaw Layfield, but the former United States Champion has detracted many due to his opinions on talent who made their way through the independent scene. While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Corbin explained why he looks...

