Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Ex-Blackhawks goalie stirs pot with comments about St. Louis
One of hockey's biggest rivalries hits the ice Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. But not everyone is thrilled with the matchup, or at least certain elements tied to it.
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION
The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
Why hockey games are played in three periods
Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan. Take it from someone who has been there. I attended my first hockey game...
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
BLOG: The Remarkable Similarities of Max and Tie Domi
Max and Tie Domi reflect on their father-son relationship following the Blackhawks Dad's Trip. At 5-foot-8, Tie Domi stood as one of the most notorious enforcers in the NHL for sixteen seasons. He holds the league's record for most career fights with 333 - all of which tally to over 3500 penalty minutes.
Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season
Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
Rangers’ Fox Stepping Up for Struggling Defense
The New York Rangers have yet to play to their potential early this season but they do have a few key players who are off to strong starts, with Adam Fox leading the way. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner has excelled at both ends of the ice, which is especially important given that no other defensemen have produced offensively.
NHL Odds: Ducks vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Anaheim Ducks will travel to the Great White North to take on the Winnipeg Jets as the two Western Conference teams battle it out at the Canada Life Centre. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Jets prediction and pick. The Ducks overcame the Detroit...
Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo makes free agency decision with multi-year deal
The three-time All-Star hit 32 home runs for the Yankees in 2022. In 465 at-bats, he had an average of .224, scored 77 runs and produced 75 RBI. There were reports the Houston Astros would make a push to sign the 12-year MLB veteran. With the multi-year signing, Rizzo will likely finish his career in New York.
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
