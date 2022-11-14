ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT

According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
markerzone.com

DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION

The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
markerzone.com

771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL

After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
COLUMBUS, PA
NHL

NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game

TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why hockey games are played in three periods

Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan. Take it from someone who has been there. I attended my first hockey game...
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL

When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

BLOG: The Remarkable Similarities of Max and Tie Domi

Max and Tie Domi reflect on their father-son relationship following the Blackhawks Dad's Trip. At 5-foot-8, Tie Domi stood as one of the most notorious enforcers in the NHL for sixteen seasons. He holds the league's record for most career fights with 333 - all of which tally to over 3500 penalty minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season

Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Fox Stepping Up for Struggling Defense

The New York Rangers have yet to play to their potential early this season but they do have a few key players who are off to strong starts, with Adam Fox leading the way. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner has excelled at both ends of the ice, which is especially important given that no other defensemen have produced offensively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper

After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
