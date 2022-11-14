Read full article on original website
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State
Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer. On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022. Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York. New Rochelle...
Does This Date Really Always Have the First Snowfall In New York?
Many people across the Hudson Valley were caught off-guard this week by the first snowfall of the winter season. Some though, were expecting it. Is November 16th really a reliable date to count on for the first snowfall?. The First Snow Date in the Hudson Valley. It all started from...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Is A Mask Mandate Coming Back To New York?
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and new recommendations from the CDC are suggesting that if you are traveling into or through these counties you wear a make while indoors. Currently, there are five counties in New York State that are considered in the "high" range for COVID-19 cases...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Why the Third Thursday in November Is a Big Wine Deal in New York
What is the big deal that people are making over this one wine? The wine is called Beaujolais Nouveau (Bo-zha-lay new-voh) and don't refer to it as Boo jolais. Think of it this way, it is wine it doesn't scare you, so you don't need to call it Boo-jo-lais. Anyway,...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
