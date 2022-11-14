ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Have a blast at the Artemis I launch party at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you excited about the upcoming launch attempt of the Artemis I mission? The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be hosting a party night to celebrate NASA’s latest attempt to return to the Moon.

The Space Launch System will again try to blast into orbit on November 15. The Rocket Center team will be streaming NASA’s official live broadcast on their giant 34.5-foot screen in the Davidson Center under the original Moon rocket, the Saturn V.

Whataburger to break ground on new location

The Rocket Center team wants everyone to show up and show out in their very best space gear to enhance the festive atmosphere of the party.

The launch window is currently set from 12:04 a.m. – 2:04 a.m. The party doors will open at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and conclude when the launch window closes.

The event is free to attend, but you may want to reserve a spot ahead of time as seating is limited. Click here for details.

The long-awaited launch has been pushed back several times for various reasons.

Lizzo kicking off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville

The most recent delay was due to Hurricane Nicole . NASA officials decided to leave the rocket on the launchpad during the storm.

NASA administrator Jim Free said there was some damage but overall the Artemis I weathered the storm.

NASA says the main objectives of their unmanned flight are to test the Orion heat shield and to fly the SLS for the first time as a fully integrated rocket.

