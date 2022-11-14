ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former AG candidate Matt DePerno announces run for MIGOP chair

By Tim Skubick, Wells Foster, Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFDyl_0jAiIOMA00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno is running for chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

DePerno announced his run on Twitter Monday evening.

DePerno was defeated alongside Governor candidate Tudor Dixon and Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo during the November 8 midterms.

The 2022 midterms were disastrous for Michigan Republicans, with Michigan Democrats taking the State Senate and State Legislature for the first time in nearly four decades.

Cracks in the MIGOP began to show when Dixon publicly attacked Michigan Republican s on Twitter, accusing MIGOP leadership of being the reason they lost on Tuesday.

Consultant John Sellek says the search for a GOP chair could go one of two ways.

“This is a huge opportunity for the state to start going in the right direction or completely implode,” said Sellek. “The Michigan Republicans are facing a massive crisis in leadership right now.”

Currently, the party is divided into two camps, the DeVos camp and the longtime GOP consultant John Yob camp.

Former president Donald Trump seems to consider himself the unofficial chair of Michigan’s GOP and is likely to get involved too.

Dixon has been criticized by some for running a lousy campaign, but Sellek thinks her skill set sets her up to be the perfect face for the party.

“Tudor Dixon actually has a good shot at this job,” said Sellek. “She’s been the face of the GOP. She’s got the perfect skill set for her to be the face of the party.”

Sellek also thinks DePerno has some grassroots support that could propel him into the post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer on balance of power in Lansing

Michigan’s state government is going to look very different in the new year. The balance of power has shifted. (Nov. 17, 2022) Michigan’s state government is going to look very different in the new year. The balance of power has shifted. (Nov. 17, 2022) Prosecutors debate what ‘reproductive...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI conservatives look to change state GOP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Organizers call the new PAC the north star for the America First movement. Leaders of the “Grand New Party” say they want to support like-minded candidates get to the State House, county commission boards and school boards. State Rep. Steve Carra from Three Rivers announced the start of what’s being called […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Trump files paperwork for 2024 presidential run

Former President Trump has filed his paperwork to run for the White House in 2024 with the Federal Election Commission. The candidacy filing was dated Tuesday and published moments before Trump took the stage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to make the bid official. Trump for weeks has teased mounting another presidential run, which […]
FLORIDA STATE
WLNS

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned out to be a surprisingly […]
ARIZONA STATE
WLNS

Haslett woman shares story of long-term COVID-19 battle

Haslett woman shares story of long-term COVID-19 …. Haslett woman shares story of long-term COVID-19 battle. Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent …. Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent land development. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing …. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing drug naloxone. Why don’t...
HASLETT, MI
WLNS

Ways to avoid holiday over-indulging

New Kringle Holiday Market (6:00) Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent …. Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent land development. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing …. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing drug naloxone. Why don’t some snowflakes look like snowflakes?. Why don't some snowflakes look...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

11-15 Hunters Declining, Deer Population Rising

Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent …. Mid-Michigan township residents concerned by recent land development. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing …. FDA plans to increase access to overdose-reversing drug naloxone. Why don’t some snowflakes look like snowflakes?. Why don't some snowflakes look like snowflakes?. Seeds from MSU...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy