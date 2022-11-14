ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

N.J. police departments ordered to publicly report on more types of misconduct

Responding to a state Supreme Court decision finding authorities too often withhold police misconduct records, New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday ordered departments to produce public reports when officers are found to use excessive force, lie on the job or engage in other misconduct. The directive, issued by Attorney...
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey plans constitutional amendment on abortion on 2023 ballot

Legislative leaders in New Jersey are proposing a constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion as a basic human right with the intention of seeking voter approval in the November 2023 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This sets up a high-profile referendum in a traditionally light turnout election...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Not a Coincidence

I want to share my experience in order to help and inspire others. Last year, almost a week didn’t go by that one of my children were home from school. It was either an infection, a virus, or a strange health issue. I was literally at the doctor’s office every other week.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

CLARIFICATION: Township Allows All Municipal Payments to Be Made Via Integrated Kiosks; Birth, Death Certificates Can Now Be Ordered On Township Website

Earlier today, TLS published a letter from a resident who had an issue with a payment at the Township building. TLS spoke with Township officials who clarified that the issue was not a Township issue, but rather a MVC issue – related to a service the Township offers as a service.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE

