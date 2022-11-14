Read full article on original website
No jail time for ex N.J. pension fund boss who stole $140K in benefits
The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after he previously admitted stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor, officials said. A federal judge also sentenced George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township,...
N.J. police departments ordered to publicly report on more types of misconduct
Responding to a state Supreme Court decision finding authorities too often withhold police misconduct records, New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday ordered departments to produce public reports when officers are found to use excessive force, lie on the job or engage in other misconduct. The directive, issued by Attorney...
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Amended Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Approved By Committee Yet Again
The New Jersey Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced an amended Concealed Carry Restriction bill for the fourth time, as Democratic legislators try to pass a bill which would face as few legal challenges as possible. The bill was approved in a 3-2 vote, along party lines. Some of the...
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Murphy says N.J. plans to make full pension payment for 3rd year in a row for public workers
Gov. Phil Murphy told a room packed with local officials Thursday that he’s planning for New Jersey to make a full payment to its notoriously underfunded public-worker pension system for the third straight year. “Making our full pension payment and living up to our fiscal responsibilities isn’t just the...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey plans constitutional amendment on abortion on 2023 ballot
Legislative leaders in New Jersey are proposing a constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion as a basic human right with the intention of seeking voter approval in the November 2023 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This sets up a high-profile referendum in a traditionally light turnout election...
Murphy administration: Former NJ first lady Lucinda Florio dies
Former New Jersey first lady Lucinda Florio has died, according to a statement from the Murphy administration.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Not a Coincidence
I want to share my experience in order to help and inspire others. Last year, almost a week didn’t go by that one of my children were home from school. It was either an infection, a virus, or a strange health issue. I was literally at the doctor’s office every other week.
New Jersey Democrats moving toward putting abortion on the 2023 ballot
While legislative leaders have not made a final decision, they’ll likely vote by the end of the year to send voters the ballot question, one of the amendment’s potential Assembly sponsors confirmed.
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill which would require houses of worship and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. “As we wake up to the reality of another mass shooting in...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CLARIFICATION: Township Allows All Municipal Payments to Be Made Via Integrated Kiosks; Birth, Death Certificates Can Now Be Ordered On Township Website
Earlier today, TLS published a letter from a resident who had an issue with a payment at the Township building. TLS spoke with Township officials who clarified that the issue was not a Township issue, but rather a MVC issue – related to a service the Township offers as a service.
Could the N.J. veteran’s home in Menlo Park be shut down? Feds threaten to cut funding.
Federal authorities are threatening to cut off payment for all new admissions to New Jersey’s Veteran’s Memorial Home at Menlo Park as soon as next week, in the wake of a new report that graphically detailed medical errors and improper infection controls at a facility that reported some of the highest COVID-related death tolls in the nation.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
