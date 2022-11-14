ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Braselton woman has been charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after stealing more than $100,000 from a couple. 28-year-old Hailey Starr Mauldin served as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman, befriended her husband and eventually gained the woman’s power of attorney. Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their Barrow County home and move to a home in Hall County. The couple were told the new home was lease-to-own; Mauldin was only renting the home.

BRASELTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO