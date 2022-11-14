Read full article on original website
Lori
2d ago
I believe the kids should be punished for what happened. However they are kids no matter how you look at it. These two kids are being persecuted and talked about like they are big time criminals all over news apps and other social media by adults not other kids and that is disappointing to me as a parent.
Reply(2)
5
Betty Mace
3d ago
Why do people feel the need to thoughtlessly hurt others?
Reply(1)
9
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting outside Gwinnett County supermarket leaves teenage boy dead, girl hospitalized
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said first responders rushed a 17-year-old girl to a hospital and officers found a 16-year-old boy shot the death in a car after a shooting on Wednesday night. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana...
Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Georgia daycare worker 'slammed child on mat because they wouldn't lay down,' police report reveals
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A newly released police report revealed that a Loganville childcare worker accused of child cruelty "slammed a juvenile on the sleeping mat because they wouldn't lay down" Friday after being arrested and charged in the incident. Police said it happened at the Strong Roots Academy on...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT, who was driving an ambulance, is dead after colliding head-on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning, troopers said. Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
Small bathroom fire causes students to evacuate at Cedar Shoals High School, suspect detained
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police have detained a suspect after a small fire broke out inside a bathroom at Cedar Shoals High School. Police said no was injured in the incident. Fire crews were dispatched to the area a little before 9:30 a.m. for a call of...
Police: Human remains found near river in Canton, sent to GBI to be examined
CANTON, Ga. — Human remains were found near a river in Canton Thursday, according to police. Officers responded near the river in the area of Reformation Parkway and the Waleska Street underpass in Canton after the human remains were found. Canton Police said the remains will be turned over...
Family says recent college grad from Cumming stabbed to death by friend
He was on his way to visit friends in Alabama. But when Aaron William Davis didn’t arrive, his family worried something ...
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Braselton woman charged after stealing $100K from elderly couple
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Braselton woman has been charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after stealing more than $100,000 from a couple. 28-year-old Hailey Starr Mauldin served as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman, befriended her husband and eventually gained the woman’s power of attorney. Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their Barrow County home and move to a home in Hall County. The couple were told the new home was lease-to-own; Mauldin was only renting the home.
accesswdun.com
Auburn man killed in Forsyth County crash
An Auburn man was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Ramirez, 76, was killed in the incident at about 6:40 p.m. at 6985 Matt Highway. Ramirez and his son had reportedly...
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
Hall County homeless man missing for weeks, family worried
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a "BOLO" alert for missing 48-year-old Richard Parker. Police said he was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and C. Rogers Road in Gainesville. His family told police since he is homeless, it isn't unusual for...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Woman stabbed victim in neck, severing artery
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital Sunday night after a woman violently attacked her, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Wanda Harvey, was intoxicated and “acting belligerently” while in a car with several other people. According...
Elderly man killed in crash after making delivery in Forsyth County
(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old pedestrian. The incident happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 at 6985 Matt Highway. According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the FCSO and Fire Department were dispatched to the scene when a call came in about a person struck by a vehicle.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 23