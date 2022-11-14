Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
WAPT
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a man found shot to death in the bed of his pickup truck?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify whoever shot and killed Thelvin Carr. Carr, 62, was found on Oct. 16 in the bed of his 2003 Blue Ford Ranger at the intersection of Newton and Lynch streets, Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said. Carr had a Highpoint .380 pistol underneath his right arm, according to Brown.
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
Grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at Jackson school. Mississippi officials searching for suspect.
A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday morning while dropping their grandchild off a Jackson middle school Tuesday. Officials are looking for the suspect, who reportedly came from a wooded area near Cardozo Middle School on McDowell Road Extension and then proceeded to threaten to use a weapon before stealing the victim’s 2009 Ford Explorer Limited.
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value […]
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
WDAM-TV
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne,...
Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
breezynews.com
Saturday – Shots Fired At Hugh Ellard Park
7:25 pm – Officials responded to shots fired at Hugh Ellard Park. No reports of any injuries at the time. 8:44 pm – An officer was requested to Wendy’s for a dispute between two individuals.
WTOK-TV
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An escaped inmate from Oklahoma was arrested in the city of Meridian Tuesday night by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was taken into custody at a Meridian waffle house. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said authorities were alerted after a car was found...
Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
breezynews.com
Fire Blazes Behind McCool Fire Dept, Crash on Hwy 19 – Attala
11:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 2:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department and McCool Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire in the wooded area behind McCool Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy 411. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire.
breezynews.com
Kosciusko street closures for tonight
Several streets will be closed in downtown Kosciusko due to the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony tonight. Streets on the square that will be closed include:. Jackson Street will remain open for traffic. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the streets will be closed beginning at 5:00 pm.
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
WAPT
Crews respond to early-morning house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house on Williamson Avenue Tuesday morning. At least six firetrucks were on the scene to douse the flames. The District 3 fire chief said the house was vacant and that, right now, there's no way of telling how the fire started.
