FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to Police Standoff in Maine
An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a now 9-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident. Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance. A...
WMTW
Deputies: Man involved in Cornish standoff smashed neighbor's window with tractor
CORNISH, Maine — Authorities have released new details on what started the police standoff in Cornish Thursday. Officials say 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor's window using a tractor then used a knife to flatten that person's tires around 6:45 a.m. According to deputies, the incident stemmed from an...
coast931.com
Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff
Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
WCVB
Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says
The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Portsmouth Police K-9 assists in arrest of man accused of assault at park, officials say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man accused of an assault at Elwyn Park ends up behind bars thanks to the work of a police K-9. Officers said the man fled the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday after he assaulted someone he knew. Officer Bill Werner and K-9 Frankie were...
WMTW
'Thank God nothing happened': Sanford High active shooter incident confirmed as hoax
YORK, Maine — The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School & Regional Technical Center is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say
Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
WMTW
Biddeford police search for car involved in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police in Biddeford are looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old girl last week and then drove away. Officials say the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to authorities, the car hit the 13-year-old, who was crossing Main Street within a marked crosswalk.
WMUR.com
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Woman Wounded, Man Dead Following Weekend Domestic Violence Incident in Maine
A domestic violence situation in Maine over the weekend has ended with a woman sustaining gunshot wounds and a man dead. According to WGME 13, the situation unfolded on Lakeview Driver on Sunday in the small Maine town of Waterboro. WGME is reporting that Sheriff's Deputies from York County, as...
NECN
Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine
A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
thepulseofnh.com
No Injuries Reported Following Fire At School In Belknap County
No injuries have been reported following an electrical fire that happened at a school in Belknap County. Crews were called to the scene at Winnisquam Regional Middle School in Tilton yesterday and were able to knock the small fire down in just a few minutes. Students were evacuated by staff, something that firefighters said was an important thing for them to do quickly because burning electrical equipment can cause toxic fumes. The fire started due to a problem with a ventilation fan motor.
