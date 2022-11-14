ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterboro, ME

NECN

Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to Police Standoff in Maine

An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a now 9-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident. Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance. A...
CORNISH, ME
coast931.com

Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff

Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
CORNISH, ME
WCVB

Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says

The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

'Thank God nothing happened': Sanford High active shooter incident confirmed as hoax

YORK, Maine — The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School & Regional Technical Center is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
SANFORD, ME
TheDailyBeast

Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say

Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
97.5 WOKQ

One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says

A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
WATERBORO, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
WATERBORO, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
thepulseofnh.com

No Injuries Reported Following Fire At School In Belknap County

No injuries have been reported following an electrical fire that happened at a school in Belknap County. Crews were called to the scene at Winnisquam Regional Middle School in Tilton yesterday and were able to knock the small fire down in just a few minutes. Students were evacuated by staff, something that firefighters said was an important thing for them to do quickly because burning electrical equipment can cause toxic fumes. The fire started due to a problem with a ventilation fan motor.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

