ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Dogington Post

Dog Groomer Accused of Abusing Dogs In His Care

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities claim that a dog grooming shop owner in South Florida was caught on camera abusing the animals in his care. News reports say that Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr.,...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings

Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy