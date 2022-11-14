Read full article on original website
The Dogington Post
Dog Groomer Accused of Abusing Dogs In His Care
Authorities claim that a dog grooming shop owner in South Florida was caught on camera abusing the animals in his care. News reports say that Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr.,...
Woman hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. on Southwest Savona Boulevard.
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
cbs12.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
The Man Receiving CPR In This Video, After Boca Raton Crash, Just Died
Crash At Yamato and Lyons Road On November 8th. Victim Died Tuesday. Watch the video below, as Good Samaritan performs chest compressions on a crash victim. The victim died on Tuesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the video below, receiving […]
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoptions Urged
The number of animals in that West Palm Beach facility has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners over a two-day span.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings
Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.
wflx.com
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
A Greenacres teacher needed emergency surgery. He got married in the hospital first.
Daniel Pecoraro and Lisa Siegel weren't supposed to get married on a Monday. But from his hospital bed on Nov. 7, Pecoraro decided that day was going to be the happiest day of their lives. He had been admitted to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis three days earlier with...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie say that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
