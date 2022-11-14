Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk shut down the company's offices after hundreds of employees quit
Very few have signed up for Musk's Twitter 2.0.
Sen. Markey vs. Musk's Twitter: The freed bird might get its wings clipped
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has been an outspoken critic of changes to Twitter under Elon Musk, using the platform to raise concerns and exchange barbs with Musk.
"It Breeds Such A Toxic Culture": Employees Are Sharing Specific Traits Of A Problematic Workplace
"For a while, I kind of accepted it. But then I finally realized: the phrase 'we are family' is just another way of gatekeeping."
I tried the McRib for the first time. Sorry to everyone who loves this sandwich, including my dad, but this just ain't it.
McDonald's is retiring the McRib on November 20, so Tiffany Langston tried the sandwich during its "farewell tour" and found the meat to be "spongy."
Comments / 0