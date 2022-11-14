Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated. Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when...
wflx.com
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated. Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when...
wflx.com
25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing Thursday evening on a beach in St. Lucie County, police said. The Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the county's fire rescue department responded to South Causeway Beach just before 5:30 p.m. Police said a witness called...
wflx.com
1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
wflx.com
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home
Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.
wflx.com
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies to discuss Fort Pierce migrant landing
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing. A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that...
wflx.com
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening. St. Lucie County deputies believe all or most of the people are from Haiti. It's not often you see a migrant landing in a boat, a sizeable sport fisher, that...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies help homeless families rebuild their lives
Palm Beach County deputies said they are encountering more people who are homeless right now as the face of homelessness begins to change. The Homeless Outreach Team at PBSO said it comes across 30 to 40 families and individuals a week who need help to get back on their feet.
wflx.com
Banyan Boulevard fully reopen in West Palm after months of construction
There is some good news for people who work, live and visit downtown West Palm Beach. All of the lanes of Banyan Boulevard are back open after construction began in early 2020. Improvements to the road include new pavement, separate and protected bicycle lanes for safety, new ADA crosswalks, drainage...
wflx.com
Fort Pierce complex without water after owner fails to pay utility bills
Water at a Fort Pierce apartment complex was shut off Thursday without notice, and people who live there are frustrated. Contact 5 investigator Dave Bohman learned that the water was shut off after the complex’s owner fell several months behind in paying utility bills. The water in the more...
wflx.com
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints. "No generator ever appeared and we've had a very difficult time communicating with the company," Annette Speach told Contact 5 a few weeks ago. She and...
wflx.com
Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast
Brightline high-speed train testing resumed Friday on the Treasure Coast. Full-speed 110-mph trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track between Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie through Sunday. "When we hit top speed at 110 mph it was the fastest a train has ever gone...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County animal shelter over capacity, pet adopters needed
Blu Tailor was out Thursday looking to adopt a dog. "But the dog we saw just got here, so we have to wait five days," she said. "But he was so cute, 3-month-old puppy." Tailor adopted her first animal from a humane society in Michigan. She said that the facility was bursting at the seams, and now she's in Florida and the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlis over capacity.
wflx.com
'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather
Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
wflx.com
More home sales contingent upon private school spots for children
The influx of new residents to Palm Beach County in the last few years is not only impacting housing but also local schools. Outside buyers are coming up with creative ways to obtain their desires both in real estate and education for their children. Home is now South Florida for...
wflx.com
Fostering better foster care in South Florida
The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system. November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family.
wflx.com
Florida home buyers facing affordability hurdles
The cost of buying a home in Palm Beach County isn’t getting any cheaper. Demand for homes is still high and interest rates are higher now than in previous decades. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $2,800 mortgage payment to buy a median-priced home in West Palm Beach, according to a new report by Redfin, a real estate mortgage brokerage.
wflx.com
Radio station in West Palm Beach getting in the holiday spirit
With the cooler temperatures on Thursday it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Radio station Sunny 107.9 revived its annual tradition of playing full-time Christmas music through Christmas Day. Santa and the Grinch got into a little playful battle in the studio of turning up and down the holiday...
Comments / 0