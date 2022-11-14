ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wflx.com

Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated

Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated. Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

wflx.com

25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach

More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing Thursday evening on a beach in St. Lucie County, police said. The Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the county's fire rescue department responded to South Causeway Beach just before 5:30 p.m. Police said a witness called...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
PAHOKEE, FL
wflx.com

2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home

Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County deputies to discuss Fort Pierce migrant landing

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing. A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast

Brightline high-speed train testing resumed Friday on the Treasure Coast. Full-speed 110-mph trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track between Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie through Sunday. "When we hit top speed at 110 mph it was the fastest a train has ever gone...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County animal shelter over capacity, pet adopters needed

Blu Tailor was out Thursday looking to adopt a dog. "But the dog we saw just got here, so we have to wait five days," she said. "But he was so cute, 3-month-old puppy." Tailor adopted her first animal from a humane society in Michigan. She said that the facility was bursting at the seams, and now she's in Florida and the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlis over capacity.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather

Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fostering better foster care in South Florida

The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system. November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida home buyers facing affordability hurdles

The cost of buying a home in Palm Beach County isn’t getting any cheaper. Demand for homes is still high and interest rates are higher now than in previous decades. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $2,800 mortgage payment to buy a median-priced home in West Palm Beach, according to a new report by Redfin, a real estate mortgage brokerage.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Radio station in West Palm Beach getting in the holiday spirit

With the cooler temperatures on Thursday it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Radio station Sunny 107.9 revived its annual tradition of playing full-time Christmas music through Christmas Day. Santa and the Grinch got into a little playful battle in the studio of turning up and down the holiday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

