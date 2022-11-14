ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate to act on Tammy Baldwin-led legislation codifying same-sex marriage this week

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON – The Senate is expected to vote this week on legislation led by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to codify same-sex marriage, putting the effort back on the congressional agenda following the midterm elections.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday afternoon filed cloture on the Respect for Marriage Act, saying on the Senate floor that members can expect a first vote on the bill as early as Wednesday.

“I want to make clear that passing this bill is not a theoretical exercise,” Schumer said. “But it’s as real as it gets.”

Moments earlier, Baldwin told reporters that she and her colleagues believe they have enough support to break the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate.

The development comes as Baldwin and a bipartisan group of colleagues, including Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, released an amendment to the legislation Monday aimed at addressing concerns from Republicans, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, over religious freedoms.

“Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality,” the senators said in a joint statement that included Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Rob Portman, R-Oh.

Notably, the bill flatly states that neither the bill nor the amendment “shall be construed to diminish or abrogate a religious liberty or conscience protection otherwise available to an individual or organization under the Constitution of the United States or Federal law.”

Non-profit political organizations like churches, temples, mission organizations and religious educational institutions, the amendment says, “shall not be required to provide services, accommodations, advantages, facilities, goods, or privileges for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.”

“Any refusal under this subsection to provide such services, accommodations, advantages, facilities, goods, or privileges shall not create any civil claim or cause of action,” the amendment reads.

The updated bill also aims to clarify worries about polygamy by defining marriage as between two individuals.

A previous version of the bill said a person would be considered married if the marriage “is valid considered married if that individual’s marriage is valid in the State where the marriage was entered into.” Still, polygamy is illegal in every U.S. state.

The House in July passed the legislation before it stalled as concerns were raised over religious freedoms.

At the time, 47 Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil was the only Wisconsin Republican to back the bill.

The House would need to approve the amendment should the bill pass the Senate.

Follow Lawrence Andrea on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

