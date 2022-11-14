ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run in Morris Township

MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit and run in Morris Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Glendale Avenue in Morris Township, Clearfield County. Police say a Dodge...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
PennLive.com

Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.

Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire

Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
JEANNETTE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA

