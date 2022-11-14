Read full article on original website
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township. On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: NY man dragged informant with car during controlled buy in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. Troopers say on Tuesday, authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of...
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run in Morris Township
MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit and run in Morris Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Glendale Avenue in Morris Township, Clearfield County. Police say a Dodge...
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Sheriffs pick up Homestead man charged in fatal West Mifflin stabbing
A Homestead man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old man on Tuesday in West Mifflin was picked up Thursday. Robert Anger, 19, is responsible for the stabbing, according to Allegheny County Police. County police have charged Anger with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. West Mifflin Police responded to...
Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Pittsburgh police looking for man in connection to fatal shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh detectives are asking for the public’s help to help identify a male in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in October. Detectives want to speak to him about the shooting that took place on Maddock Place at Ft. Duquesne Blvd on Oct. 3. Perry...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WJAC TV
County settles lawsuit with estate of late Johnstown man who won release in wife's death
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A civil lawsuit filed by a late Johnstown man convicted of killing his wife in the early 90's has finally reached its conclusion in Cambria County court. Kevin Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but was later released from prison after...
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Road Conditions Lead to Pickup Losing Control, Crashing into Ditch on I-80
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Bedford County Accident
Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire
Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
