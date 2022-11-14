ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh cheerleaders discuss program’s Le-Laf traditions

The Lehigh cheerleading team has been preparing for the Lehigh-Lafayette football game while balancing both football and basketball season. Captain Sara Menand, ‘25, said there is more pressure for the team to perform well for the Le-Laf game because there is more attention on this game than the other games in the season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

A look back: the history of The Rivalry game

It is Oct. 25, 1884. The device you are probably reading this on is over a century from being created and Thomas Edison just invented the light bulb a few years ago. This day saw the first gridiron meeting between Lehigh University and Lafayette College. Fast forward to today, and The Rivalry is now the most played game in college football history.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The state of sustainability at Lehigh: composting and recycling practices

Lehigh University and the Bethlehem community are making individual and group efforts toward becoming more sustainable. Sarah Wilhelm, ‘25, is the president of the Conservation Club at Lehigh. Wilhelm helps organize events and encourages students to make sustainable change in the Lehigh community. She has a compost bin at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh junior gets settled for first wrestling season after transfer

Junior wrestler Michael Beard’s first season with Lehigh is underway, and the former Nittany Lion is prepared to make an impact. Beard transferred to Lehigh University from Pennsylvania State University last May and has gotten off to a 4-0 start as a Mountain Hawk. The All-American wrestler from Pottstown,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Why Lehigh will win the 158th Rivalry game

Lehigh (2-8) and Lafayette (3-7) are coming into the 158th Rivalry game with the same records they had going into the game last season. Both teams are also entering the game with a 2-3 record in the Patriot League. Lafayette may hold a one game lead over Lehigh in wins,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD names new athletic director

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
EASTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Le-Laf finances: The Rivalry’s revenue over the years

The highly anticipated Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry packs stadium stands with students from both Lehigh and Lafayette, alumni, and community ticket holders each year. Lehigh Dean of Athletics Joe Sterrett said the game is projected to net upwards of $65,000 dollars this year. Rich Haas, assistant athletic director for sales and marketing,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Class #84 of the Department of Corrections Training Academy

Lamont McClure congratulates Class #84 of the Training Academy for the Northampton County Department of Corrections. The 11 graduates received their certificates on Thursday, November 10th during a ceremony at the Northampton County Prison. The new Corrections Officers are:. Jamilia Bowens. Marc Colon. Diamond Edwards. Nikya Hassan. Chauntelle Jackson. Ogie...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Rescue Mission Helps the Community by Assisting Non-Residents

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Allentown City Council president, Cynthia Mota took on the difficult task of securing housing for five homeless men in Allentown with individual families. She enlisted the help of the Allentown Rescue Mission to provide basic necessities for the men, making it easier for the designated families to take them into their homes.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA

