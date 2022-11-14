Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh cheerleaders discuss program’s Le-Laf traditions
The Lehigh cheerleading team has been preparing for the Lehigh-Lafayette football game while balancing both football and basketball season. Captain Sara Menand, ‘25, said there is more pressure for the team to perform well for the Le-Laf game because there is more attention on this game than the other games in the season.
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s pediatric orthopedic surgeon introduces new leg-lengthening device to region
Michael Perrott and his family smile as they praise Dustin Greenhill, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at St. Luke’s University Health Network, who provided expert and personalized care over the last several years that improved the teenager’s life immeasurably. In February 2022, the East Stroudsburg teen became the...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh students celebrate alongside their Lafayette supporting friends and family
The annual Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry strengthens school pride by pitting the two colleges against each other in friendly competition. For some students, the game serves as a crossover of friends and family at the opposing school. Elen Karagulian, ‘24, and her friend Kaitlyn Hilley, a senior at Lafayette, met at a...
thebrownandwhite.com
A look back: the history of The Rivalry game
It is Oct. 25, 1884. The device you are probably reading this on is over a century from being created and Thomas Edison just invented the light bulb a few years ago. This day saw the first gridiron meeting between Lehigh University and Lafayette College. Fast forward to today, and The Rivalry is now the most played game in college football history.
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
Phillipsburg vs. Easton powder puff game: Meet the 2022 Stateliners
Here is your 2022 Stateliner powder puff team. The senior powder puff team have been preparing for this year’s game against Easton. The game is happening at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 at Maloney Stadium. Click on the gallery below to see this year’s Phillipsburg High School senior girls...
thebrownandwhite.com
The state of sustainability at Lehigh: composting and recycling practices
Lehigh University and the Bethlehem community are making individual and group efforts toward becoming more sustainable. Sarah Wilhelm, ‘25, is the president of the Conservation Club at Lehigh. Wilhelm helps organize events and encourages students to make sustainable change in the Lehigh community. She has a compost bin at...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh junior gets settled for first wrestling season after transfer
Junior wrestler Michael Beard’s first season with Lehigh is underway, and the former Nittany Lion is prepared to make an impact. Beard transferred to Lehigh University from Pennsylvania State University last May and has gotten off to a 4-0 start as a Mountain Hawk. The All-American wrestler from Pottstown,...
thebrownandwhite.com
Why Lehigh will win the 158th Rivalry game
Lehigh (2-8) and Lafayette (3-7) are coming into the 158th Rivalry game with the same records they had going into the game last season. Both teams are also entering the game with a 2-3 record in the Patriot League. Lafayette may hold a one game lead over Lehigh in wins,...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
Lehigh County school closed again by threat as administrators promise safe, secure education
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was closed again on Wednesday after another threat was received, Pennsylvania State Police report. The North Whitehall Township school was shut Friday and Monday and went into a two-hour lockdown on Tuesday after threats came in, authorities have said. A large contingent of state police...
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
thebrownandwhite.com
Le-Laf finances: The Rivalry’s revenue over the years
The highly anticipated Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry packs stadium stands with students from both Lehigh and Lafayette, alumni, and community ticket holders each year. Lehigh Dean of Athletics Joe Sterrett said the game is projected to net upwards of $65,000 dollars this year. Rich Haas, assistant athletic director for sales and marketing,...
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute lockdown ends after yet another threat (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The lockdown ended at 10:14 a.m. after a Pennsylvania State Police search determined the building was safe, according to an updated post on Lehigh Career & Technical Institute’s website. The investigation is continuing. “LCTI’s school counselors are available to meet with students who may be struggling with feelings...
Emmaus field hockey drops heartbreaker in PIAA semis as Wilson WL scores with 0:04 left
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team entered Wednesday night’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal with a 69-game winning streak. The last loss the two-time defending state champion experienced was a 1-0 defeat to District 3 runner-up Wilson West Lawn in the 2019 3A state semifinals at Hamburg Area High School.
thevalleyledger.com
Class #84 of the Department of Corrections Training Academy
Lamont McClure congratulates Class #84 of the Training Academy for the Northampton County Department of Corrections. The 11 graduates received their certificates on Thursday, November 10th during a ceremony at the Northampton County Prison. The new Corrections Officers are:. Jamilia Bowens. Marc Colon. Diamond Edwards. Nikya Hassan. Chauntelle Jackson. Ogie...
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Rescue Mission Helps the Community by Assisting Non-Residents
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Allentown City Council president, Cynthia Mota took on the difficult task of securing housing for five homeless men in Allentown with individual families. She enlisted the help of the Allentown Rescue Mission to provide basic necessities for the men, making it easier for the designated families to take them into their homes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking restrictions to be in place for Saturday's Lafayette vs. Lehigh football game in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College vs. Lehigh University football game this Saturday will prompt road closures in Easton. The parking restrictions will be in place near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium from 7 a.m. until the end of the game around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.
Comments / 0