San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry to go on 'sabbatical' after no-confidence vote

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO