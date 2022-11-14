Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN. HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN
Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Parking rates at Honolulu’s airport to rise in January
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parking at Honolulu’s airport will get pricier next year. The state announced Thursday that the day rate (more than eight hours) will rise from $18 to $22 on Jan. 1. The 15-minute grace period and $3 charge for the first hour will remain the same. But...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Pre-dawn light touching both volcanoes in Hawaii
Spectacular pre-dawn light touches both volcanoes in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Slower winds with scattered showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast through Friday, then becoming breezy over the weekend as the ridge builds north of the state. Typical trade wind weather continues with passing disturbances on Tuesday and Thursday keeping...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |
KITV.com
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Two months ago, the range closed abruptly after tests showed nearly everyone who...
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?
The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii students, Japanese visitors toss ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai in effort to clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typically, you shouldn’t throw things in the Ala Wai Canal. But there are exceptions — especially when it involves cleaning the water. On Tuesday, dozens of elementary school students and Japanese visitors with the Hawaii HIS Corporation tossed genki balls into the Ala Wai. Genki...
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
Comments / 0