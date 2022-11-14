Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced several new initiatives to help improve recruiting within the Tulsa Police Department during his State of the City address on Tuesday. His biggest announcement was a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Tulsa Police Academy Graduates. The city needs about 950 officers and only has about 815 as of November 15. Mayor Bynum says the department continues to lose more each month including about four to five a month to retirement.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO