4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
News On 6
Scissortail Park Seeks Hub Cap Donations For Holiday Tree
Holiday displays are starting to go up all over Oklahoma City and Scissortail Park is no different. This year, the park is hoping to add a new installment. It will be a big tree, but park personnel said they need your help putting it together. Scissortail Park officials are seeking...
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music Scene
St. Vincent is Tulsa born and raised until age 7. She has returned to Tulsa to play local venue Cain’s Ballroom.“St. Vincent 10/29/2018 #7” by jus10h is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Pineapple Glazed Ham
TULSA, Okla. - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, we're taking a look at a classic holiday meal. On Tuesday, our friend AC Marshall from Marshall's family catering joined the 5 p.m. newscast in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen and shared how to make pineapple glazed ham.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kids Receive Free Running Shoes Ahead Of The Williams Route 66 Marathon
Some kids who are going to run in this weekend's Williams Route 66 Marathon 5K have some new shoes on their feet on Thursday morning. The kids have been training with coaches for the marathon 5K at Leisure Park Elementary in Broken Arrow. Event organizers handed out new running shoes...
News On 6
Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
News On 6
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning. Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26...
News On 6
Tulsa Mayor Announces $15K Signing Bonus For New Police Officers As Recruiting Drops
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced several new initiatives to help improve recruiting within the Tulsa Police Department during his State of the City address on Tuesday. His biggest announcement was a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Tulsa Police Academy Graduates. The city needs about 950 officers and only has about 815 as of November 15. Mayor Bynum says the department continues to lose more each month including about four to five a month to retirement.
News On 6
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Law Center Explains Why Justice Dept. Is Investigating The State’s Mental Health Response
The U.S. Department of Justice announced its launch of an investigation into how people with behavioral health issues are treated in Oklahoma. The investigation will look into Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the State of Oklahoma as a whole for potential civil rights violations. Those violations stem...
News On 6
Tulsa Woman Making Blankets For City's Homeless
With the temperatures dropping, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do something good for the homeless. 700 people experiencing homelessness die each year from hypothermia in the United States. The Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help people stay warm. Robyn Fletcher at...
News On 6
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
News On 6
'Support Local': Businesses Open Holiday Pop-Up At Mother Road Market
Looking for somewhere new to start your holiday shopping? Two Tulsa businesses are teaming up to create a “one stop holiday gift shop.”. Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atoms Gift Shop on Route 66. She, along with the owner of Ida Red General Store, have opened a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, so shoppers wanting to support local businesses have a new place to go this year.
News On 6
Man Stabs Self During Pursuit In OKC
Police said a man stabbed himself in the neck during an early Wednesday morning chase on foot. The Oklahoma City Police Department said this started when a man experiencing homelessness was not able to enter into a house he'd been staying in at around 2am near Northwest 26th Street and North Virginia Avenue.
News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
News On 6
Southwest Winds Return Before A Strong Arctic Front Arrives
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. More chilly weather is expected to arrive in...
