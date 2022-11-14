Read full article on original website
Patricia Gaved Taylor of Avon, November 16
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows. Patricia established, owned, and operated two boarding kennels; to this day still known as Hatteras Island Pet Resort.
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Apex NC, after a sudden illness, surrounded by people she loved. Mardi was a fighter til the end. She was a feisty little lady, always trying to act tough but was honestly one of the most kind-hearted people anyone would ever have the pleasure to meet. Mardi was a veteran, having served in the Army. Her most recent job was at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills, where she was the most reliable, consistent, conscientious employee for over 17 years. Mardi always loved going to the ocean behind the hotel and taking pictures of the beautiful sunrises to share with her friends and coworkers. We all love her and will miss her so much.
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s a Manteo Christmas: Events begin Dec. 2
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager
The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
Coast Guard rescues two in Pamlico Sound, fishing vessel sinks
(U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic) The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Thursday, Nov. 17, approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing...
Dare County Land Transfers
Patrick Brandy from Palsha Marilyn Dennis/013856000—Lot 231 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$467,500/Improved Residential. Riggs Donald O from Jones Kenneth Edmond/013817000—Lot 188 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$625,000/Improved Residential. Dobson Cameron Lane from Wulker Laurence J/014690001—Metes & Bounds/$937,000/Improved Residential. Koski Peter Alan from Bertram Family NC LLC/027817003—Lot 3 Kinnakeet Shores/$485,000/Improved Residential....
Mustang Outreach’s Rockin’ Christmas Concert
Roanoke Island Festival Park | 1 Festival Park, Manteo. Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Mustang Music Outreach Program’s “Rockin Christmas Concert.” This free concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the indoor theatre at Roanoke Island Festival Park. The “Rockin’ Christmas Concert” will showcase holiday themed musical performances by student and adult members from the Mustang Music Outreach Program. Santa will also make a special appearance for some added Christmas cheer.
Basnight ‘consistently rose to the top at every step’
New Dare Supt. contract runs through 2026, starts at $190K. Longtime educator Steve Basnight takes the helm of Dare County Schools as its new superintendent beginning Dec. 1, nearly six months after the sudden resignation of John Farrelly and the subsequent appointment of Steve Blackstock as interim superintendent. Basnight will...
Dare County Youth Orchestra presents George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – a benefit performance
George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – A Benefit performance. Presented by Dare County Youth Orchestra with support from Bill Pratt and the Alice Ford Pratt Memorial Fund. Conducted by John Buford. Performed by a community chorus and orchestra along with Dare County Students. Deborah Karen, Soprano. Adriane Kerr, Alto.
