Farmville, NC

Farmville Central’s Jah Short signs LOI with New Orleans

By Brandon Tester, Brian Bailey
 3 days ago

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School star Jah Short on Monday signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of New Orleans.

Short averaged 20 points per game for the Jaguars as a junor last season. He helped lead Farmville Central to the Class 2-A state championship game, where the Jaguars fell short in their quest to repeat as state champs. Short was the state championship Most Outstanding Player as a sophomore when Farmville Central won the title.

Short said he chose New Orleans over Queens, Mount Olive and East Carolina University.

“Leadership really, basically getting my team into the game. Stuff like that,” Short said. “Hey, I think for all to see. And then once I finally got the offer and once I took a really good look, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

Farmville Central boys basketball coach Larry Williford believes Short will do well at the next level.

“When you get to the next level, individual basketball games speeds up so fast,” Williford said. “But in order to get on the court, it has to slow down to you mentally. And that’s where he’s going to have a big advantage that, you know, he understands the game so well.”

