ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States

Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!

Comments / 0

Community Policy